Six iconic characters of Paresh Rawal

Comedy genius Paresh Rawal has delighted audiences with his funny personas. From Teja to Babu Bhaiya, his talent in Bollywood is evident.

The veteran actor turns 68 on 30th May.

Babu Bhaiya in Hera Pheri

During his peak, Paresh Rawal became well-known for playing Babu Bhaiya in the "Hera Pheri" series. He played a middle-aged character named Baburao Ganpatrao Apte. His antics and comic timing left everyone speechless.

Mambo in Garam masala -

In 2005, Paresh Rawal played a role of housekeeper in which he constantly had to deal with his Owner Akshya Kumar's mess. His comebacks in movies are now meme material for everyone now.

Kanji Bhai in Oh My God -

The 2012 Hindi-language satirical comedy-drama film "Oh My God!" was written and directed by Umesh Shukla. There are several humorous and thought-provoking moments in Paresh Rawal's character as an atheist, which raise a number of significant and difficult questions about religion and superstitions.

Dr. Ghungroo in Welcome-

The actor's comedy timing was hilarious as Akshay Kumar's maternal uncle in the film and his on screen conflits with Nana Patekar and ANil kapoor in the film makes it a must watch.

Sardar Vallabhai Patel in Sardar -

In the Ketal Mehta movie, Paresh Rawal gives an incredible performance as the Iron Man of India.

Teja in Andaaz Apna Apna -

The veteran actor played double role as Ram Gopal Bajaj and Teja which was the absolute delight for his fans.

Paresh Rawal had done not simply poor acting jobs, but also sophisticated supporting roles that only he could do. The actor has undoubtedly established himself in the entertainment sector and will no doubt keep the audience entertained with his incredible acting abilities.