Rebecca Romijn reveals why stayed silent on 'sexual harassment' by 'X-Men' directors

'X-Men' actress Rebecca Romijn, who plays the role of Mystique in the older Fox movies, has said that she didn't speak out about the misconduct allegations against 'X-Men' directors, Bryan Singer and Brett Ratner, because others had already done so.

In an interview with The Independent, the actress said that she chose to remain silent about the chaotic on-set behaviour and allegations of sexual misconduct against Bryan Singer because she didn’t feel like there was anything left to say, as her colleagues had already been outspoken about the whole affair.

She said, quoted by The Hollywood Reporter: "Yeah, I kind of just… I didn't feel like I needed to say anything. I know the two people that I worked with had it coming, and they got theirs," she said. “I’m not gonna… I don’t need to say anything else."