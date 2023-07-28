Anurag Kashyap to personally 'gauge the response' as 'Kennedy' will close IFFM

Indian auteur Anurag Kashyap, who is known for pushing the boundaries of Indian cinema with his bold and unique storytelling, is 'delighted and excited' as his highly anticipated movie 'Kennedy' has been selected as the prestigious closing night film in the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

The festival, celebrating the best of Indian cinema, will conclude with the screening of 'Kennedy' on August 20 in Melbourne.

Speaking about the same, Anurag said: "I am delighted that 'Kennedy' is the closing film at IFFM. It's the first Indian film festival that we are playing, and I am excited to know the response of the audience. I will be there to attend the same and gauge the response, and I'm sure that they will like the film, like the global audience who's seen the film till now."