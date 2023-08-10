Hip-hop girl group XG release new track 'TGIF'

The South Korea-based Japanese girl group XG have released a new track from their first upcoming Mini Album/EP 'New DNA' titled 'TGIF' which is accompanied by a music video.
The J-pop group's track mixes up techno, hip hop, R&B while also blending in K-pop melodies, J-pop style and some American pop attitude. The track is a rhythm based groove and trippy song, with its techno style perfectly suited for dance parties.
In addition, 'TGIF' also features great production with an open space while highlighting the more sci-fi steam punk style of the song with a boomingly loud room.
TGIF stands for 'Thank God I'm Fly' and displays XG's wish to change up and experiment, with the group stating that the whole EP is a statement of their wish to "evolve to love ourselves as unique individuals, no matter what."
The song is characterised by its pounding bass and dynamic percussion in the chorus, resulting in a distinctive, powerful and energetic song, though its biggest and most catchy part is the chorus where XG with full on attitude sing/rap to it.
The music video for TGIF shows XG's further showcases their stylistic experimentation from their previous track 'GRL GVNG', which depicted the girls arriving from outer space.
For the video of TGIF, the theme is "expansion". The video uses creative effects, 3D graphics, and the natural moments of the girls, resulting in a fun yet high-end production with a punkish hue. The video also features great choreography with relaxed dance moves which can be surprisingly energetic.
XG has quite the busy schedule ahead which includes the 'Head In The Clouds New York Music & Arts Festival' in LA which was done back on 5th August along with an appearance at KCON LA at the end of August.
After this, XG will embark to Japan on September 2 to play at Saitama Super Arena for the 'TGC 2023 A/W' Arena and the '88 DEGREES & RISING IN JAKARTA' on September 9th. After that they’ll be off to Singapore for 'F1 Singapore Fes' on September 15, and 'Hyperound' on November 11 in Abu Dhabi. The girls are featuring at more and more major festivals both domestically and internationally.
XG's highly-anticipated EP 'New DNA' is due to be released on September 27, 2023 which will serve as a statement to their change and desire to experiment on every level.
