Hip-hop girl group XG release new track 'TGIF'

The South Korea-based Japanese girl group XG have released a new track from their first upcoming Mini Album/EP 'New DNA' titled 'TGIF' which is accompanied by a music video.

The J-pop group's track mixes up techno, hip hop, R&B while also blending in K-pop melodies, J-pop style and some American pop attitude. The track is a rhythm based groove and trippy song, with its techno style perfectly suited for dance parties.

In addition, 'TGIF' also features great production with an open space while highlighting the more sci-fi steam punk style of the song with a boomingly loud room.

TGIF stands for 'Thank God I'm Fly' and displays XG's wish to change up and experiment, with the group stating that the whole EP is a statement of their wish to "evolve to love ourselves as unique individuals, no matter what."

The song is characterised by its pounding bass and dynamic percussion in the chorus, resulting in a distinctive, powerful and energetic song, though its biggest and most catchy part is the chorus where XG with full on attitude sing/rap to it.