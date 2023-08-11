Susan Sarandon: 'It's always so much more fun playing a villain'

Hollywood star Susan Sarandon is all set to play the antagonist Victoria Kord in 'Blue Beetle'. She finds it fun playing a villain as she feels one can say and do things one would never have the courage to say.

Talking about her character, Susan says: "Oh, Victoria, poor Victoria Kord! Well, she's really smart, she really cares, she was in a situation where she built this company and then, at the end of the day, the dad gives it to the guy, the son instead of her, who then basically ruins everything that she has built. She gets absolutely no credit for all the work that she's done. He then manages to wreck the business and leave her holding the damage and trying to save the day."

"So, I think that she goes maybe from a well-intentioned point of view in the beginning to being quite ruthless, which is really fun. And without a conscience, because I think whatever she felt about justice in her own personal case was not fair, was not just."