Rohanpreet Singh goes all gangsta with new track 'God's Fav'

Playback singer Rohanpreet Singh, who is known for various tracks such as 'Baarish Mein Tum' and 'La La La', has released his new song 'God's Fav', which was also promoted by his wife, the playback singer Neha Kakkar.

'God's Fav' features a mix of gangsta and freestyle rap, where Rohanpreet Singh unleashes all swag and attitude in his delivery, which is very well timed and ecstatic, giving a great groove to the already cool party track.

The song features great production with a booming bass with some panning on a few of the samples used, which add an extra flavor. Panning in music production refers to the sound shifting from left to right ear in the stereo field system.