Nana Patekar is unhappy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's song 'Malhari'

Nana Patekar who is busy promoting Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Vaccine War' revealed that he was not happy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie song 'Malhari' and he just picked up the phone and told him that.

Nana Patekar is coming back to films after a gap of almost 4-5 years with the film 'The Vaccine War' and will be seen playing the role of Doctor Bhargava , the creator of Covid vaccine, in the film. The trailer of the film was released on Tuesday and undoubtedly Nana stole the show in it. Everyone is talking about his comeback.

In an exclusive chat, Nana spoke about how if a film is based on a true story, there should be no discrepancy with the facts and figures. He said: "When you say it is a true story, it is based on real incidents, then we can ask certain questions from the creators because they can not take liberty with the facts. If it is a true story, everything about it should be true.