Ragneeti’s wedding venue looks ethereal as festivities pick momentum

The wedding of Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP minister Raghav Chadha inches closer, is keeping the nation on tenterhooks, new videos and pictures have emerged from the wedding venue of the soon-to-wed couple.

On Saturday videos of The Leela Palace from the evening started doing rounds on the Internet. The videos show the palatial hotel looking aesthetically pleasing with perfect texture and combination of light amidst the Lake Pichola in Udaipur.

In the video, ferries can also be seen plying towards the hotel to help the wedding invitees commute in the city.