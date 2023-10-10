Aishwarya Rai trolled for her pictures in black outfit; fans say 'too much photoshopped'

Former ‘Miss World’ and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who had recently drawn mixed reactions for walking the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week, was once again trolled for her recent outfit and looks, with fans calling out at her photoshopped pictures.

The beautiful actress keeps her fans updated with her life events on Instagram. She enjoys a following of 12.9 million followers on the photo-sharing application. Her account is a vibrant diary of her personal and professional updates.

Recently, the ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ fame actress took to her account and dropped a new set of pictures, wherein she can be seen donning a black outfit, with a sweetheart neckline. The all black outfit had pearl embroidered sleeves, and some embroidery work at the bottom of the dress, making it a distinct piece of ensemble.

She opted for her signature bold red lips, and minimal makeup look. Aishwarya kept her hair open and styled it in a wavy manner. She completed the look with black pointed toe heels.

Aishwarya captioned the post with three heart emojis. However, the pictures didn’t go well with the netizens, and they flooded the comment section, saying: “This is definitely air brushed on multiple levels . This isn't her figure or her face anymore. Why don't ppl embrace gaining weight positively with age? I mean such an educated woman I wouldn't expect to fall for beauty brushes”, “How much photoshopped is too much photoshopped?”

The fans further wrote: “Too much photoshopped you're pretty accept yourself the way you are.”