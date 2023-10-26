Theatre and films: November curtain raiser

It's an exciting time as the spotlight is now shining in its full glory with artists on stage. The NCPA theatre division creates, presents, and hosts world-class theatre that entertains, challenges, and inspires. And the stage is abuzz with a fantastic line-up of presentations.

Fleabag I An NCPA-National Theatre Live (London) Presentation

Fleabag is a rip-roaring look at a woman living her sort of life. Fleabag may seem oversexed, emotionally unfiltered, and self-obsessed, but that is just the tip of the iceberg. With family and friendships under strain and a guinea pig café struggling to keep afloat, Fleabag suddenly finds that she has nothing to lose.

Director: Vicky Jones

Written & performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge

What: Theatre Screening

Duration: 100 mins (Approx.)

Where: Godrej Dance Theatre

When: Monday, 6 November- 6.00 pm; Monday, 20 November- 6.00 pm

Age Suitability: 15+Tickets: BookMyShow

Kahaaniya Showcase I An NCPA Off-Stage Presentation in collaboration with Tape A Tale

Without stories, our lives would be a series of routine events that just went by. Stories make our otherwise mundane lives exciting and magical. Come join us for Tape A Tale’s signature storytelling show, Kahaaniya Showcase, which features some of the finest storytellers who are masters of the craft. The evening will entail a wide variety of storytelling forms on a single stage with a line-up you won’t want to miss. Our storytellers will share their personal stories that will touch your heart. Since its inception, Tape A Tale has done over 200 such shows across India and the Kahaaniya Showcase is our biggest celebration of the craft of storytelling. Tape A Tale is India’s largest storytelling platform with a following of 2.5 million.

Performers: Ruchika Lohiya, Kopal Khanna, Vanika Sangtani and others

Where: Experimental Theatre

When: Saturday, 18 November– 7:30 pm

Language: English/ Hindi

Duration: 100 mins

Age Suitability: 16+

Tickets: BookMyShow

Big Show – All-Star Stand-up Comedy I An NCPA Off-Stage Presentation in collaboration with The Habitat

Spend Saturday evening with the best in Standup Comedy, performing freshly baked material at The BIG Show: ALL STAR STANDUP COMEDY - The Habitat's premier show which takes club comedy to a larger stage near you.

This edition will have a BIG line-up consisting of Samay Raina, Raja Sekhar Mamidanna, Vaibhav Sethia, Shamik Chakrabarti, Sumit Sourav, Aman Jotwani, Mohd Hussain and Piyush Sharma.

Where: Experimental Theatre

When: Saturday, 25 November - 5 p.m. & 7.30 pm

Language: English/ Hindi

Duration: 105 mins

Tickets: BookMyShow

Age Suitability: 16+

OMG 2 I The Indian Express Film Club screening in association with NCPA & Viacom18

"OMG 2" is a satirical comedy-drama film that tells the story of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a devoted family man and Lord Shiva devotee. When his son, Vivek, is wrongly accused and expelled from school, Kanti embarks on a quest for justice, initially planning to leave town with his family. However, a divine intervention redirects him towards the truth, leading to a dramatic courtroom battle as Kanti seeks to hold those responsible accountable and enforce comprehensive education in schools.

Director: Amit Rai

Producer: Vipul D. Shah, Aruna Bhatia, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Behl, Swaroop Sampat, Ajit Andhare, Jyoti Deshpande & Hemal Thakkar

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi, Arun Govil, Rofique Khan, Govind Namdev, Vedika Nanwani, Aarush Varma, Yash Bhojwani, Nishant Taliyan, Pavan Malhotra, Fahim Fazli, Parth Siddhpura, Aamir Naik, Brijendra Kala, Kabir Sadanand, Hemant Choudhary, Shreedhar Dubey, Rajiv Kachroo, Karan Aanand, & Naveen Singh.

The film screening will be followed by a discussion with Shubhra Gupta, Film Critic, The Indian Express.

What: Comedy-drama

Where: Godrej Dance Theatre

When: Tuesday, 28th November – 6.30 pm

Language: Hindi Film with English Subtitles

Duration: 150 min

Entry: on a first-come-first-served basis.

Reality Check I An NCPA Presentation in collaboration with Cinema Collective