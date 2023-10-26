Theatre and films: November curtain raiser

It's an exciting time as the spotlight is now shining in its full glory with artists on stage. The NCPA theatre division creates, presents, and hosts world-class theatre that entertains, challenges, and inspires. And the stage is abuzz with a fantastic line-up of presentations.
Fleabag I An NCPA-National Theatre Live (London) Presentation
Fleabag is a rip-roaring look at a woman living her sort of life. Fleabag may seem oversexed, emotionally unfiltered, and self-obsessed, but that is just the tip of the iceberg. With family and friendships under strain and a guinea pig café struggling to keep afloat, Fleabag suddenly finds that she has nothing to lose.
Director: Vicky Jones
Written & performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge
What: Theatre Screening
Duration: 100 mins (Approx.)
Where: Godrej Dance Theatre
When: Monday, 6 November- 6.00 pm; Monday, 20 November- 6.00 pm
Age Suitability: 15+Tickets: BookMyShow
Kahaaniya Showcase I An NCPA Off-Stage Presentation in collaboration with Tape A Tale
Without stories, our lives would be a series of routine events that just went by. Stories make our otherwise mundane lives exciting and magical. Come join us for Tape A Tale’s signature storytelling show, Kahaaniya Showcase, which features some of the finest storytellers who are masters of the craft. The evening will entail a wide variety of storytelling forms on a single stage with a line-up you won’t want to miss. Our storytellers will share their personal stories that will touch your heart. Since its inception, Tape A Tale has done over 200 such shows across India and the Kahaaniya Showcase is our biggest celebration of the craft of storytelling. Tape A Tale is India’s largest storytelling platform with a following of 2.5 million.
Performers: Ruchika Lohiya, Kopal Khanna, Vanika Sangtani and others
Where: Experimental Theatre
When: Saturday, 18 November– 7:30 pm
Language: English/ Hindi
Duration: 100 mins
Age Suitability: 16+
Tickets: BookMyShow
Big Show – All-Star Stand-up Comedy I An NCPA Off-Stage Presentation in collaboration with The Habitat
Spend Saturday evening with the best in Standup Comedy, performing freshly baked material at The BIG Show: ALL STAR STANDUP COMEDY - The Habitat's premier show which takes club comedy to a larger stage near you.
This edition will have a BIG line-up consisting of Samay Raina, Raja Sekhar Mamidanna, Vaibhav Sethia, Shamik Chakrabarti, Sumit Sourav, Aman Jotwani, Mohd Hussain and Piyush Sharma.
Where: Experimental Theatre
When: Saturday, 25 November - 5 p.m. & 7.30 pm
Language: English/ Hindi
Duration: 105 mins
Tickets: BookMyShow
Age Suitability: 16+
OMG 2 I The Indian Express Film Club screening in association with NCPA & Viacom18
"OMG 2" is a satirical comedy-drama film that tells the story of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a devoted family man and Lord Shiva devotee. When his son, Vivek, is wrongly accused and expelled from school, Kanti embarks on a quest for justice, initially planning to leave town with his family. However, a divine intervention redirects him towards the truth, leading to a dramatic courtroom battle as Kanti seeks to hold those responsible accountable and enforce comprehensive education in schools.
Director: Amit Rai
Producer: Vipul D. Shah, Aruna Bhatia, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Behl, Swaroop Sampat, Ajit Andhare, Jyoti Deshpande & Hemal Thakkar
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi, Arun Govil, Rofique Khan, Govind Namdev, Vedika Nanwani, Aarush Varma, Yash Bhojwani, Nishant Taliyan, Pavan Malhotra, Fahim Fazli, Parth Siddhpura, Aamir Naik, Brijendra Kala, Kabir Sadanand, Hemant Choudhary, Shreedhar Dubey, Rajiv Kachroo, Karan Aanand, & Naveen Singh.
The film screening will be followed by a discussion with Shubhra Gupta, Film Critic, The Indian Express.
What: Comedy-drama
Where: Godrej Dance Theatre
When: Tuesday, 28th November – 6.30 pm
Language: Hindi Film with English Subtitles
Duration: 150 min
Entry: on a first-come-first-served basis.
Reality Check I An NCPA Presentation in collaboration with Cinema Collective
NCPA has revived the Reality Check film series, which was started in 2014, to promote and encourage documentary filmmakers in India, whose work reflects life and culture in the country today in a provocative blend of creativity and integrity.
What: Documentary Film Screening
Where: Little Theatre
When: Thursday, 30th November – 6.30 pm
Entry: on a first-come-first-served basis.
Bhuri Gatha I Hindi Film
Bhuri Bai is a famous Bhil Painter from Bhil tribe of Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh. This biographical sketch explores the Bhil tradition and emergence of Bhuri Bai on the contemporary art scene and showcases her journey to become pioneer of Bhil painting tradition. The film also explores her struggles and persona as an artist who later got acclaim and recognition with highest civilian honour Padma Shri that inspires the whole generation in her time.
Producer: Madhya Pradesh Tribal Museum
Direction, Cinematography: Rajendra Janglay
Screenplay, Narration and Associate Director: Sudeep Sohni
Sound: Mrinalini Tewari
Sound Design: Rajat Diwan
Duration: 28 min 15 sec
Bhajju Chitra Lok I Hindi Film
Bhajju Singh Shyam is one of the most important Gond painters in the contemporary modern art scenario of the world. He is among the few artists who combine tradition and modernity in the paintings. The biographical film explores his journey of becoming a celebrated painter in the tradition of Jangarh Singh Shaym that not only places him as a fine artist but also a disciple who carry forward a legacy to generation while getting all the accomplishments and recognition during his journey from a small village to the world.
Producer: Madhya Pradesh Tribal Museum
Direction, Cinematography: Rajendra Janglay
Screenplay, Narration and Associate Director: Sudeep Sohni
Sound: Mrinalini Tewari
Sound Design: Rajat Diwan
Duration: 28 min 10 sec
Mandal Ke Bol I Hindi Film
The film offers a keen look at one of the most primitive tribes of India, the Baiga known for their tattoos and primal ways of life. Baigas have succeeded in retaining their cultural identity in spite of the changing social milieu. The film is a visual narrative of the culture, beliefs and lifestyle of this intriguing ancient tribal community.
Producer: Madhya Pradesh Tribal Museum
Direction, Cinematography: Rajendra Janglay
Assistant Director: Nishant
Screenplay, Narration: Udeyen Vajpai
Sound: Hari Kumar M
The film screenings will be followed by a post-film discussion.
Duration: 29 min
Short Film Corner
An NCPA Presentation in collaboration with White Wall Screenings
What: Short Film Screenings
Where: Little Theatre
Where: Wednesday, 22nd November– 6:30 pm
Entry: on a first-come-first-served basis.
Escort
Escort is the story of a blind social worker living and working in a small town and his relationship with his replacement escort – an unemployed young farmer trying to find a life of dignity while his father battles a rising debt.
The two find themselves dependent on the other for the fundamental aspect of their survival - dignity. But what happens when one's dignity comes at the cost of another’s?
Directed by Asmit Pathare
Language: Hindi film with English Subtitles
Duration: 27 mins
Ghar
A heartfelt story about Diya and Rehan, a couple embracing adoption. Diya defies stereotypes, forming her own views on adoption, while Rehan battles societal misconceptions. Through their conversation, they dismantle these biases and they welcome a new family member and complete their Home (Ghar).
Directed by Sreejone
Language: Hindi-English
Duration: 9 mins 47sec
Two Way Street
An ordinary taxi ride becomes a battleground when the Taxi Driver refuses to enter a particular lane. The passenger, in turn, decides to not alight the vehicle until he reaches his destination.
What ensues is a projection of an inherent bias of the taxi Driver against a particular community and the defiance of the Passenger to end up as a victim of discrimination.
Directed by Asmit Pathare
Language: Hindi film with English Subtitles
Duration: 22 mins
GOOD by C.P. Taylor I An NCPA-National Theatre Live (London) Presentation
David Tennant (Doctor Who) makes a much-anticipated return to the West End in a blistering reimagining of one of Britain’s most powerful, political plays.
As the world faces the Second World War, John Halder, a good, intelligent German professor, finds himself pulled into a movement with unthinkable consequences.
Olivier Award-winner Dominic Cooke (Follies) directs C.P. Taylor’s timely tale, with a cast that also features Elliot Levey (Coriolanus) and Sharon Small (The Bay). Filmed live at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London.For interviews & more details on the program - contact:
What: Theatre Screening
Where: Godrej Dance Theatre
When: Wednesday, 29 November - 6:00 pm
Duration: Approx. 160 mins
Age Suitability: 6+
IANS/VB