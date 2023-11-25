IFFI 2023: Humanity is best religion in world, says Morteza Atashzamzam

IFFI 2023: Director Morteza Atashzamzam on Thursday said that the best religion in the world is humanity.

'Fereshteh', a film directed by Atashzamzam, premiered on Wednesday premiered at the 54th IFFI under the ‘Cinema of the World’ category.

Morteza along with Bangladeshi actor Sumon Faruque interacted with delegates and cine enthusiasts on Thursday and put a light on their work.

'Fereshteh' is a Bangladeshi movie in Bengali language and a joint venture production of Iran and Bangladesh. It is a story of a couple, Fereshteh and his husband Amjad, who keep trying hard to achieve their wishes. The movie feature Jaya Ahsan as Fereshteh and Sumon Faruque as Amjad.