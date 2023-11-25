IFFI 2023: World's a theatre & we play different roles: Pankaj Tripathi

Renowned actor Pankaj Tripathi on Thursday said that the world is a theatre and we play different roles in our lives, adding that acting is the recreation of real-life roles and emotions.

The 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) featured an enriching masterclass with actor Pankaj Tripathi, in collaboration with the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Kolkata.

"World is a theatre and we play different roles in our lives. Acting is the recreation of real-life roles and emotions. One needs to be empathetic in becoming a proficient actor," Tripathi said.

He said that acting serves a broader purpose: to make individuals better human beings by understanding diverse perspectives. “When you put yourselves in someone’s shoes, and understand their thoughts, their emotions, and their perspectives, you also become a better human,” he said.

He highlighted the significance of aligning the body and mind for natural acting. “Flexibility and openness of mind and body are crucial to molding oneself according to the character,” he said.