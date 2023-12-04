Bollywood inspired winter outfits

Bollywood:- Winter will officially arrive in a few weeks when the temperature drops and you pull your coats and woolies out of storage. Now that the season is slowly approaching, it's time to update our clothes again.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Checks are a fantastic way to improve one's mood and, of course, a fashion statement that never goes wrong. And no one can demonstrate the need for this kind of investment more than style icon Sonam Kapoor. She casually pairs a camel-brown overcoat with a checked co-ord outfit.

Priyanka Chopra

Because of her extensive jacket collection, Priyanka always looks great for winter. A shearing-style jacket made of suede-like material is what you should wear if you want to seem as stylish as her. Shearling coats in the aviator design are always a hit with rock stars.

Janhvi Kapoor

Jackets have always been a classic piece of clothing. The grey-brown fur that Janhvi chose creates a stylish and comfortable look. Choose synthetic fur jackets instead of real ones because the former are very costly and it might be difficult to determine whether the fur was obtained responsibly.