Rapper The Weeknd praised for donating $2.5 mn to help people in Gaza

Donation:- Rapper The Weeknd earned praise for directing $2.5 million from his XO Humanitarian Fund to aid the World Food Programme's humanitarian response in Gaza.

"This conflict has unleashed a humanitarian catastrophe beyond reckoning. WFP is working round the clock to provide aid in Gaza but a major scale up is needed to address the desperate level of hunger we are seeing," said WFP's Director for the Middle East, North Africa and Eastern Europe Region, Corinne Fleischer.

"Our teams need safe and sustained humanitarian access and continued support from donors to reach as many people as we can."

"We thank Abel for this valuable contribution towards the people of Palestine," added Corinne. "We hope others will follow Abel's example and support our efforts,” reports aceshowbiz.com.