BookBites: Diverse Selection of Reading Ideas as We Approach the Holidays

"The Secret Diaries of Juan Luis Vives"

by Tim Darcy Ellis

It is 1522 in The Spanish Netherlands. Juan Luis Vives, a renowned academic, has fled Spain to avoid the fires of the Inquisition. In England, he takes on the role of tutor to Mary, daughter of Catherine of Aragon and Henry VIII. While publicly navigating life as a "New Christian," Vives is quickly drawn into the dangerous world of London's Jewish community.

With a foot in each world, he is torn between the love of two women. The king and queen separately seek Vives's assistance to support their opposed demands. He must betray one to help the other, knowing his decision could cost him his life. Purchase at https://amzn.to/3ca93ZX.

"The North Wind Descends"

by N.L. Holmes

Hani doesn't know what to make of it when the king starts honoring him, but he must still find the man who killed a foreign ambassador right under the roof of the Egyptian commissioner in Kumidi -- a man whose past intersects bizarrely with Hani's.