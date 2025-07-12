The beloved Felis catus, aka Tabby cat, resides at Downing Street in London, England. He is not the personal property of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and is referred to as a “civil servant.” Larry was adopted by the Downing Street staff in 2011, and his reign still prevails, as Larry has closely witnessed more Prime Ministers being elected than any other ordinary animal. In 2011, Cameron revealed in a radio interview that Larry does not generally like men but was friendly with Obama.

The list of Prime Ministers includes David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak, and Sir Keir Starmer.

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It is often said that a cat has nine lives, and the inevitable finale for the UK’s beloved Felis is near. It has been more than a decade since Larry’s proclamation as the first official Chief Mouser of the United Kingdom. Operation Larry Bridges is a royal codename given for Larry the Cat’s death protocol. Other codenames include Operation London Bridge, which was the funeral plan for Queen Elizabeth II.