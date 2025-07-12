Larry : A Cat Who Outlasted Six Prime Ministers of UK

LARRY THE CAT is not just any ordinary cat—he is probably the only animal in the world to have outlasted six Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom. Downing Street’s beloved feline is trending again after Sir Keir Starmer resigned as the UK Prime Minister on June 22, 2026. So, who is Larry, the cat who has quite literally outlived half a dozen British leaders?
Larry is the first official domestic resident cat at 10 Downing Street- office of UK Prime Minister - to be titled as the Chief Mouser by the British government in 2011, under David Cameron’s leadership. There have been many resident cats employed as mousers and pets since the 16th century, but Larry has definitely stood out the most among all of them.
The beloved Felis catus, aka Tabby cat, resides at Downing Street in London, England. He is not the personal property of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and is referred to as a “civil servant.” Larry was adopted by the Downing Street staff in 2011, and his reign still prevails, as Larry has closely witnessed more Prime Ministers being elected than any other ordinary animal. In 2011, Cameron revealed in a radio interview that Larry does not generally like men but was friendly with Obama.
The list of Prime Ministers includes David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak, and Sir Keir Starmer.
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It is often said that a cat has nine lives, and the inevitable finale for the UK’s beloved Felis is near. It has been more than a decade since Larry’s proclamation as the first official Chief Mouser of the United Kingdom. Operation Larry Bridges is a royal codename given for Larry the Cat’s death protocol. Other codenames include Operation London Bridge, which was the funeral plan for Queen Elizabeth II.
The official duties of the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet House consist of “greeting guests to the house, inspecting security defences, and testing antique furniture for napping quality.”
However, his arrival at the Cabinet House was often questioned, when some people started saying that he “lacked the distinct lack of killer instinct.” Larry was underestimated, with some newspapers even naming him as ‘Lazy Larry.’
In October 2012, Larry was awarded the Blue Plaque at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, which is an honour presented to important figures/events who have made exceptional impact and contributed to human welfare and happiness.
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