Larry the Cat Completes 15 Years in Office Across six Prime Ministers: Britain’s Famous 10 Downing Street Chief Mouser Becomes a Rare Constant of British Politics

Larry the Cat marks 15 years as Downing Street’s Chief Mouser, serving six UK prime ministers.
The former rescue stray became a global media and diplomatic attraction at 10 Downing Street.
He remains a symbol of continuity in British politics through multiple leadership changes.
The gray-and-white tabby cat, who is formally titled the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, Larry the Cat completed 15 years at 10 Downing Street on Sunday, 15 February 2026. It has held the status as the UK government’s official rodent-catcher and has served under six prime ministers. The Tabby has unofficially held the longest tenure inside Britain's seat of government, serving under David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer.
As per the official records, Larry entered Downing Street on 15 February 2011 following his adoption from the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home. The cat was initially brought to accompany David Cameron’s children, but he took on the duties of chasing mice away upon his arrival, given the mice terror inside the historic building.
Larry’s official responsibilities include greeting guests, inspecting security defenses and “testing antique furniture for napping quality.” The cat cannot be removed by any Prime Minister as he is not their property; he is taken care of by the Downing Street staff. Larry was reportedly a stray born in January 2007, showcasing a journey from the streets to becoming a media fixture and a diplomatic attraction at one of the world’s most photographed doorsteps.
One can frequently spot Larry in official photos even when dignitaries visit, such as with leaders like Barack Obama and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who were photographed smiling at the cat while visiting. Larry even interrupted a formal doorstep photograph while Donald Trump visited in 2019. He drew attention as he was seen sitting beneath the presidential limousine “the Beast.”
Larry’s encounters with other animals within his territory are an interesting tale in themselves. The cat coexisted, although there was unease, with Johnson’s dog Dilyn and Sunak’s Labrador Nova. There was a rivalry seen between Larry and the Foreign feline Palmerston across the street. They were continuously filmed fighting when Palmerston was in office before his retirement in 2020.
Larry’s age is now estimated to be around 19 years old, which explains his slowed-down patrols across the entrance corridor. He is often spotted sleeping by the window ledge above a radiator inside the famous black door. He has served through elections, cabinet reshuffles and leadership crises, making him a symbol of British soft power. He is a rare constant of British politics with his completion of fifteen years since he first arrived as a rescue cat.
(SY)
