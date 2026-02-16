One can frequently spot Larry in official photos even when dignitaries visit, such as with leaders like Barack Obama and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who were photographed smiling at the cat while visiting. Larry even interrupted a formal doorstep photograph while Donald Trump visited in 2019. He drew attention as he was seen sitting beneath the presidential limousine “the Beast.”

Larry’s encounters with other animals within his territory are an interesting tale in themselves. The cat coexisted, although there was unease, with Johnson’s dog Dilyn and Sunak’s Labrador Nova. There was a rivalry seen between Larry and the Foreign feline Palmerston across the street. They were continuously filmed fighting when Palmerston was in office before his retirement in 2020.

Larry’s age is now estimated to be around 19 years old, which explains his slowed-down patrols across the entrance corridor. He is often spotted sleeping by the window ledge above a radiator inside the famous black door. He has served through elections, cabinet reshuffles and leadership crises, making him a symbol of British soft power. He is a rare constant of British politics with his completion of fifteen years since he first arrived as a rescue cat.

