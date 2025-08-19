Dallas Concert of Badshah 2025: Singer Denies Alleged Pakistani Link, Issues Clarification

Rapper and Singer Badshah is in the news for his upcoming Unfinished USA Tour 2025. The Dallas concert of Badshah scheduled for September 19, 2025, was alleged to be linked to a Pakistani company. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) sought clarification from him. Badshah has firmly rejected claims that the Dallas leg is linked to a Pakistani company. His team issued a detailed clarification in response to FWICE’s concerns.

In an official statement, Badshah’s team confirmed that the tour is being managed entirely by a U.S.-based event agency under transparent contractual terms. The concerts are exclusively organized by Manish Sood of Intense Entertainment, who is the sole promoter and point of contact. Intense Entertainment handles venue bookings, sponsorships, accommodations, and logistics. Badshah’s role is strictly limited to performing.

The statement emphasized that Badshah’s music is a medium of cultural exchange and unity, independent of geopolitical influences. “The artist is not privy to nor involved in any financial arrangements beyond those explicitly outlined in his performance contract,” it read. Badshah’s legal counsel provided comprehensive clarification to FWICE on August 16, 2025, reaffirming his professional integrity.

Intense Entertainment further clarified that it had engaged 3Sixty Shows, a U.S.-based event management firm led by CEO Chloe Jones, for marketing and on-ground logistics. The company confirmed that all arrangements—including hotel reservations, flights, and venue bookings—were conducted in strict compliance with U.S. regulations and industry standards. They assured full cooperation with FWICE for any further verification.