Indian-Origin Chaya Nayak Leaves Meta to Join OpenAI’s Special Initiatives Team

Chaya Nayak, one of Meta’s most senior artificial intelligence executives, has left the company. After decades of work for Facebook, she is now set to join OpenAI. Her exit marks another high-profile departure from Mark Zuckerberg’s AI division at a time when competition for top AI talent is intensifying.

Nayak confirmed the move in a reflective LinkedIn post, announcing she will join OpenAI’s Special Initiatives team led by Irina Kofman in August. “It feels like the perfect next chapter,” she wrote, adding that her work will focus on shaping the future of technology and society.