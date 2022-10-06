Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth halt divorce process

Tamil star Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth - the eldest daughter of megastar Rajinikanth, have put their divorce on hold and are trying to make things work around their marriage. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa got married in 2004. They have two sons together, Yatra Raja and Linga Raja.

Several media reports state that nine months after announcing the separation, the two have decided to reconcile their marriage although an official statement from Dhanush and Aishwaryaa is awaited.