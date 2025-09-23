71st National Awards: Shilpa Rao dedicates her big win to Jamshedpur

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Playback singer Shilpa Rao was feted with the 71st National Film Award on Tuesday. The singer was given the award by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

The singer was lauded for her work in the song ‘Chaleya’ from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’.

Reacting to her win, the singer said in a statement shared by her team, “This win is not my own. The National Award belongs to all those who stood by me, and to Jamshedpur, my hometown that shaped me and continues to be my anchor”.

Shilpa Rao is known for her soulful voice and versatility across genres. She made her debut in 2006 and went on to deliver memorable songs. She has collaborated internationally and earned recognition with a Grammy nomination as part of Berklee Indian Ensemble.

Meanwhile, she is cherishing the love coming in for her latest releases, ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’ from ‘Gustaakh Ishq’ and ‘Ghafoor’ from ‘The B***ds of Bollywood’.