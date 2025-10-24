Piyush Pandey, the Legend Who Redefined Indian Advertising with Iconic Ads Like Fevicol and Cadbury, Dies at 70

Piyush Pandey

Born in 1955 in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Piyush Pandey began his career at Ogilvy India in 1982 as a client servicing executive. He later moved into the creative department—a shift that would redefine Indian advertising. Over four decades, he rose to become Executive Chairman of Ogilvy India and Worldwide Chief Creative Officer of Ogilvy.

Pandey believed advertising should sound and feel Indian. At a time when most campaigns mimicked Western sensibilities, he introduced a voice rooted in local language, humour, and emotion. His ads didn’t just sell products—they told stories that made people smile, think, and remember.

Iconic Campaigns That Defined Generations

From Fevicol’s unforgettable “bus full of people that sticks together” to Cadbury Dairy Milk’s joyful “Kuch Khaas Hai” commercial, where a woman dances onto a cricket field, Pandey’s work became part of popular culture.

He was also behind the heartwarming Hutch (now Vodafone) campaign featuring a little boy and his loyal pug, symbolising network reliability with the tagline, “Wherever you go, our network follows.”