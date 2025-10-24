Piyush Pandey, the Legend Who Redefined Indian Advertising with Iconic Ads Like Fevicol and Cadbury, Dies at 70

Piyush Pandey passed away on October 23, 2025,
He was the advertising icon responsible for campaigns such as Fevicol, Cadbury, and Vodafone.
Industry leaders, politicians, and peers paid tribute, calling him a visionary and mentor.
Legendary adman Piyush Pandey, the creative mind behind some of India’s most iconic campaigns, passed away on October 23, 2025, at the age of 70. Pandey had been suffering from complications caused by an infection. The man who gave Indian advertising its distinct cultural voice left behind a legacy that transformed the way brands spoke to people.
He was known for blending creativity with the pulse of everyday India. His death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the business and creative worlds, with many calling it the end of an era. Industrialist Anand Mahindra described him as a man with an “irrepressible zest for life.”
Piyush Pandey
Born in 1955 in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Piyush Pandey began his career at Ogilvy India in 1982 as a client servicing executive. He later moved into the creative department—a shift that would redefine Indian advertising. Over four decades, he rose to become Executive Chairman of Ogilvy India and Worldwide Chief Creative Officer of Ogilvy.
Pandey believed advertising should sound and feel Indian. At a time when most campaigns mimicked Western sensibilities, he introduced a voice rooted in local language, humour, and emotion. His ads didn’t just sell products—they told stories that made people smile, think, and remember.
Iconic Campaigns That Defined Generations
From Fevicol’s unforgettable “bus full of people that sticks together” to Cadbury Dairy Milk’s joyful “Kuch Khaas Hai” commercial, where a woman dances onto a cricket field, Pandey’s work became part of popular culture.
He was also behind the heartwarming Hutch (now Vodafone) campaign featuring a little boy and his loyal pug, symbolising network reliability with the tagline, “Wherever you go, our network follows.”
His creative genius extended beyond products to politics and public service. He crafted the BJP’s 2014 election slogan “Ab ki baar Modi sarkar,” one of the most widely recognised political taglines in recent history. He also helped conceptualise the patriotic “Mile Sur Mera Tumhara,” which became a timeless ode to India’s unity in diversity.
For his groundbreaking contributions, Pandey received the Padma Shri in 2016, one of India’s highest civilian honours. Under his leadership, Ogilvy India became a powerhouse of creativity, consistently producing campaigns that were both award-winning and deeply relatable.
Tributes
Colleagues and friends remember Piyush Pandey as a mentor who encouraged authenticity and heart in every idea. His sister, singer and actor Ila Arun, also shared a heartfelt tribute to him.
Tributes poured in from every corner of the country. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called him “a titan and legend of Indian advertising” who transformed communication with “everyday idioms, earthy humour, and genuine warmth.” She said his legacy would continue to inspire generations.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Founder Uday Kotak recalled Pandey’s 2003 campaign that launched the bank with the tagline “Banking is common sense.” He described him as “an amazing, out-of-the-box thinker” who brought creativity to life through an Indian lens.
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta paid homage in Pandey’s own style, writing on X, “Fevicol ka jod toot gaya. The ad world lost its glue today. Go well, Piyush Pandey.”
Beyond his professional brilliance, Pandey’s warmth, humour, and humility left an enduring impact. Those who worked with him say he led by example—always encouraging teams to look for magic in the mundane. His belief that good storytelling can connect across classes and cultures continues to guide young creatives. [Rh/Eth/VP]
Suggested Reading: