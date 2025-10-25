Police Arrest Accused Prashant Bankar in Maharashtra Doctor's Suicide Case

New Delhi, Oct 25: Police in Maharashtra’s Satara district arrested one accused on Saturday in connection with the death of a female doctor who allegedly committed suicide after being repeatedly raped by a police officer and being pressurised by an MP to falsify medical reports of accused in cases.

According to officials, the arrested person has been identified as Prashant Bankar, the son of the doctor's landlord whose name was mentioned in her four-page suicide note.

The deceased doctor, a native of Beed district, was posted as a medical officer at a government hospital in Phaltan, Satara. On Thursday night, she was found hanging in a hotel room under mysterious circumstances. Shockingly, she had written a suicide note on her palm, naming Sub-Inspector Gopal Badane and Prashant Bankar, accusing the police officer of rape and Prashant of mental harassment.

After Prashant’s arrest, police said he will be produced before the court and his custody will be sought for further investigation. Meanwhile, Sub-Inspector Badane has been suspended, and a detailed enquiry is underway.

Both accused have been booked at the Phaltan Police Station. Satara SP Tushar Doshi confirmed that the rape allegations and Prashant’s role are being thoroughly investigated.

See Also: Woman Doctor’s suicide: Maharashtra resident doctors launch protest; threaten to strike work if action against culprits not taken

The female doctor who allegedly committed suicide left behind a detailed four-page suicide note apart from the inked note on the palm of her hand, stating that a police officer raped her four times and exerted pressure on her to issue fake fitness certificates for accused persons in police cases.

It has now emerged in her note that she was allegedly under pressure not only from police officials but also from a Member of Parliament (MP) and his personal assistants.

The woman doctor, who worked as a medical officer at the Phaltan sub-district hospital, wrote on her palm that she had been raped four times by Sub-Inspector Gopal Badane and subjected to mental and physical abuse for over five months.

Originally from Beed district, the doctor had been working at the hospital for 23 months.

Gopal Badane is a police officer, while Prashant Bankar is the son of the landlord in the house where the doctor lived.

She had complained 21 times to various authorities, but no action was taken against her tormentors.

Recounting a particular instance in her note, the doctor said she had refused to issue a certificate and two personal assistants of an MP had come to the hospital and made her speak to him over the phone. She stated in her note that during that conversation, the MP had threatened her indirectly.

Her cousin also made similar allegations about the doctor being made to falsify medical certificates.

This report is from IANS news service. NewsGram holds no responsibility for its content.

[VS]

Suggested Reading: