6 Scariest Indian Horror Movies to Watch Before Halloween

Scary Season is upon us – if you’re a horror buff, it’s time to start planning the perfect thrill list.
But I’m sure that’s easier than it sounds. There are too many horror movies out there, but too few good ones – sometimes it feels like you’ve already seen everything worth watching, some of them too many times already.
If you’re looking for something new, or something old, don’t fear – here are the 6 scariest Indian horror movies that reveal how Indian storytellers have shaped horror into something uniquely their own.
Set in a rain-soaked village in colonial Maharashtra, Tumbbad is less a ghost story and more a dark fable about greed. The film follows Vinayak Rao’s pursuit of a hidden treasure guarded by a forgotten god. Every frame of the dark, atmospheric narrative feels soaked in dread. Tumbbad stands apart for its mythological depth and stunning production design, redefining Indian horror as a genre rooted in moral caution as much as fear.
A cult classic directed by Ram Gopal Varma, Raat defined Indian horror in the early ’90s. It tells the story of a young woman possessed by a vengeful spirit, combining everyday realism with supernatural dread. The film’s restrained cinematography and background score heighten tension without over-reliance on effects. Raat still stands as a reminder that effective horror lies in pacing, not spectacle, influencing a generation of Indian filmmakers that followed.
In Ezra, the calm of Kochi is disturbed when a couple brings home a mysterious antique box. What unfolds is a tale that travels between colonial India and the present day, intertwining Jewish mysticism, love, and revenge. With strong performances by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priya Anand, Ezra earned praise for its meticulous world-building and psychological pacing. It’s a film that builds fear through suggestion rather than spectacle, reminding viewers that evil often lurks in the past we choose to forget.
Karthik Subbaraj’s Pizza revitalized the genre by taking familiar tropes and turning them upside down. What begins as a delivery boy’s nightmare inside a haunted mansion swiftly morphs into a story about perception, crime, and deception. With minimal effects and clever storytelling, the film keeps audiences guessing till the end.
Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Churuli is a labyrinthine blend of folklore and existential horror. Churuli stands apart for disorienting tone. Two undercover cops enter a strange village in search of a fugitive, only to find themselves trapped in a loop where logic dissolves. Known for its disorienting tone, the film uses surrealism to get under your skin.
Mahal remains a milestone in cinematic horror, often cited as India’s first gothic romance. Starring Ashok Kumar and Madhubala, the film weaves reincarnation, obsession, and fate into a moody, atmospheric experience. Its music became iconic, and its influence can be traced through decades of Indian horror that followed. [Rh]