4 years of 'Tumbbad', the film remains one of the tallest achievements of Soham Shah

As the mythological horror film, 'Tumbbad' celebrates its fourth anniversary on Wednesday, actor-producer Sohum Shah, who starred in the lead role in the film, shared that the film will always remain one of his proudest accomplishments.

Sohum was recently seen in the second season of the political drama 'Maharani' and has been enjoying a positive response to his work since its release.

Opening up on the response that he receives to date for the film, the actor said, "'Tumbbad' is, and will remain one of my proudest accomplishments! Not just because of the love and critical appreciation it received from across the globe, but also because of the literal sweat, blood, tears, and effort that went into making it. As the film completes 4 years today, I am filled with nothing but gratitude."