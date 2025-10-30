29-Year-Old Indian Man Becomes Multi-Millionaire in Just 24 Hours After Winning UAE Lottery Worth ₹240 Crore, Says He Won with a Ticket Bearing His Mother’s Birthdate

Bolla was given the ceremonial cheque and was showered with golden confetti when he won the Dh100 million prize. But many onlookers were fascinated when he shared the story behind how he chose the lucky ticket, as the serial number on it meant something dear to him.

He claimed that he did not do any kind of magic to win the biggest prize in UAE’s lottery history. “I haven't done any magic or something, so I just chose the Easy Pick,” said Bolla. Out of the twelve lottery tickets he bought, the one that won had a special connection with his mother.

Bolla said in the video, “The last number is very special. It's my mum's birthday.” He also shared his experience of the moment when he realized that he had won Dh100 million. “I was in shock. I was sitting on the sofa, and I just felt that, yes, I won it,” he said.

In the video, he shared that he is going to use the prize money in a meaningful manner and spend the amount wisely. “I was just thinking about how I need to invest this amount and spend it in the right way,” he added. He further revealed his grand plans, which include taking his family to the UAE and living his whole life with them.

The winner also asserted his intention to donate a part of the prize money. Bolla said in the Instagram video that the sum would change his life forever. He also shared his personal plans with the viewers, saying that he is planning to buy a supercar for himself.

The internet poured in with congratulatory messages. Several users commented that he was blessed by his mother, as it was her birthdate that turned out to be worth over ₹240 crore. He advised others to keep playing the game, adding, “One day, luck will come to you.”

[Rh]

Suggested Reading:

