American YouTuber Tyler Oliveira Cancels ‘Gorehabba Festival’ Documentary After Massive Backlash From Indians

American YouTuber Tyler Oliveira, who faced intense online backlash for filming himself at Karnataka’s Gorehabba cow-dung festival, has announced that he will no longer release his planned documentary on the event. The decision comes after severe criticism, alleged doxxing, and threats directed at him and his family following the viral teaser video.

In a detailed post on X on November 06, 2025, Oliveira wrote “After much consideration, I have decided I will NOT be releasing my documentary capturing India’s poop-throwing festival. I have been doxxed and threatened by thousands of Indians over the last two weeks… My family has been attacked in ways I never could have imagined.”