Bollywood Icon Dharmendra Passes Away at 89; Film Industry Pays Heartfelt Tribute

Veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra died at 89 after health complications
Celebrities including Kareena Kapoor and Pulkit Samrat shared emotional tributes
With a six-decade career and 300+ films, Dharmendra leaves behind a monumental legacy
Veteran Bollywood icon Dharmendra passed away on Monday, November 24, 2025, at the age of 89. The actor had recently been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital due to breathing problems and was reportedly on ventilator support. He was later discharged after showing improvement, but his condition worsened again, leading to his demise.
As the news broke, the entire film industry came together to pay tribute to one of Indian cinema’s most beloved stars. Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and many others reached the Pawan Hans crematorium to pay their last respects. Actors like Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Zayed Khan, and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur were also present, along with Dharmendra’s family.
Celebrities across generations shared emotional tributes. Kareena Kapoor Khan posted vintage photos of Dharmendra with her grandfather Raj Kapoor, calling him “Forever in power.” Actor Pulkit Samrat described him as a “pillar” of Indian cinema, saying that the industry “feels emptier today.”
Dharmendra, known as one of the most handsome and successful stars in Bollywood history, had a career spanning over 60 years with more than 300 films. From iconic performances in Phool Aur Patthar, Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Mera Gaon Mera Desh to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, his work shaped generations of movie lovers. He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2012.
He will be seen posthumously in Sriram Raghavan’s film Ikkis, based on the life of PVC awardee Arun Khetarpal. This will be his last movie on screen. December 8 was his birthday, which the family anticipated he would celebrate with them, but his demise has now shaken them.
Shockingly, just a few weeks before his actual passing, Dharmendra was at the centre of a major fake news controversy. On November 11, 2025, several media outlets falsely reported that he had died at Breach Candy Hospital. Major national news channels ran the story without proper verification, causing widespread panic and grief. This made the whole family furious with the media. [Rh]
Suggested Reading: