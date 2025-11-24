Bollywood Icon Dharmendra Passes Away at 89; Film Industry Pays Heartfelt Tribute

Veteran Bollywood icon Dharmendra passed away on Monday, November 24, 2025, at the age of 89. The actor had recently been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital due to breathing problems and was reportedly on ventilator support. He was later discharged after showing improvement, but his condition worsened again, leading to his demise.

As the news broke, the entire film industry came together to pay tribute to one of Indian cinema’s most beloved stars. Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and many others reached the Pawan Hans crematorium to pay their last respects. Actors like Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Zayed Khan, and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur were also present, along with Dharmendra’s family.