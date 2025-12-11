Delhi HC Orders Social Media Platforms to Act on Salman Khan’s Personality Rights Complaint

Salman Khan’s Case

Salman Khan approached the High Court seeking protection against the unauthorised commercial and non-commercial use of his persona. He has restricted the use of his name, photographs, videos, voice, likeness, dialogues, mannerisms, and signature dance steps in any form. He alleged that several social media accounts, websites, e-commerce sellers, and AI-driven tools were generating or distributing content. This content includes AI-morphed images, fake videos, memes, GIFs, and merchandise that exploited his persona for profit and misled the public.

Khan’s legal team argued that the unregulated use of his persona causes commercial loss. It harms his reputation. It spreads misinformation. It may also violate the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) guidelines, which require public figures to ensure due diligence before endorsing products. The plea also highlighted misuse of his registered trademarks, including “Salman Khan,” “Being Human,” “Being Strong,” and “SK 27.”

The court referenced its earlier ruling in the Ajay Devgn case. It emphasised that complainants must normally approach social media platforms first, as required under the IT Rules.

What Are Personality Rights?

Personality rights, also called publicity rights, refer to an individual’s exclusive right to control and commercially benefit from their image, name, voice, likeness, signature, expressions, body language, or any uniquely identifiable attribute. The right also protects celebrities from impersonation, misleading endorsements, moral rights violations, and unauthorised AI-generated content.