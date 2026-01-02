SRK Faces Criticism and Political Backlash as KKR Signs Bangladeshi Cricketer Mustafizur Rahman in IPL 2026 Auction; Sparks Nationalism Debate

Shah Rukh Khan faces backlash after KKR signs Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman for IPL 2026.
Political and religious leaders criticized the move, calling it anti-national and hurtful to sentiments.
Others defended the signing, urging sports be kept separate from nationalist politics.
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is also the co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), has landed himself in a controversy. He is facing major political backlash as well as public criticism for signing Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman into KKR for ₹9.20 crore during the IPL 2026 auction. The decision has triggered discussions over nationalism, sports, and foreign players’ participation in India’s premier cricket league, although it did not breach any IPL regulations.
The first criticism came from Hindu spiritual leader Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya, who accused SRK of supporting a Bangladeshi player. He labelled him a traitor, describing the move as “very unfortunate.” Another Hindu spiritual leader, Devkinandan Thakur, also joined in, urging SRK and the KKR team management to drop the player. He further highlighted that the action had hurt the “sentiments of 100 crore Hindus” amid reports of atrocities in Bangladesh.
There has also been backlash from the political sphere, with senior BJP leader Sangeet Som attacking SRK by publicly labelling him a “traitor.” He added that people who “eat in India” but support players from unfriendly nations are betraying the sentiments of the country. He went on to say that such individuals “have no right to live in India,” citing the reported communal violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.
The issue has gone beyond sports, as it is now heading towards official appeals, reflecting diplomatic and social concerns. The chairperson of the Maharashtra State Minorities Commission, Pyare Khan, has also called on SRK to reconsider and exclude Bangladeshi players from KKR.
However, there have also been statements that differ from the criticism. Some political figures and commentators condemned the “traitor” remarks, urging a clear separation between sports and nationalist politics. Congress MP Manickam Tagore termed the backlash an “attack on India’s pluralism,” emphasizing that nationalism should not be driven by hate. Some have also drawn comparisons with past matches against Pakistan and the inclusion of Pakistani players in cricketing events.
There has been no formal statement regarding the situation from Shah Rukh Khan, the KKR management, or the BCCI. The criticism continues to unfold within political circles and on social media. The IPL is scheduled to begin in March 2026.
(SY)
Suggested Reading: