SRK Faces Criticism and Political Backlash as KKR Signs Bangladeshi Cricketer Mustafizur Rahman in IPL 2026 Auction; Sparks Nationalism Debate

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is also the co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), has landed himself in a controversy. He is facing major political backlash as well as public criticism for signing Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman into KKR for ₹9.20 crore during the IPL 2026 auction. The decision has triggered discussions over nationalism, sports, and foreign players’ participation in India’s premier cricket league, although it did not breach any IPL regulations.

The first criticism came from Hindu spiritual leader Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya, who accused SRK of supporting a Bangladeshi player. He labelled him a traitor, describing the move as “very unfortunate.” Another Hindu spiritual leader, Devkinandan Thakur, also joined in, urging SRK and the KKR team management to drop the player. He further highlighted that the action had hurt the “sentiments of 100 crore Hindus” amid reports of atrocities in Bangladesh.