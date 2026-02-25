Russian Women, STD Claims and Friendship with Jeffrey Epstein: Bill Gates Apologises to Gates Foundation Employees Over Ties to Convicted Sex Offender

He said, as cited by the Wall Street Journal report, “I apologize to other people who were drawn into this because of the mistake that I made.” The report further added that the billionaire businessman also had two affairs with Russian women who were not victims linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

In earlier batches of the Epstein files, Gates’ alleged indiscretions with Russian women were revealed and were reportedly cited as a reason behind his separation from his wife, Melinda French Gates. According to a WSJ report, he told his employees, “I did nothing illicit. I saw nothing illicit.”

The DOJ has released more than three million documents as part of the controversial Epstein files. One of the released email drafts allegedly contained a conversation between Epstein and Gates, in which Gates reportedly confided in him after contracting a sexually transmitted disease (STD) from Russian women.

The email stated that Gates sought Epstein’s help to conceal the consequences of his alleged infidelity. The emails further claimed that he had also attempted to give his then wife, Melinda, STD medication.

Gates has expressed regret over his ties with Epstein, saying that he was among the many who regretted ever knowing him. He said in an earlier interview, “I was foolish to spend time with him.” A spokesperson told Reuters that the town hall meeting was held to answer questions on various ongoing issues, including his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. The spokesperson added, “In the town hall, Bill spoke candidly, addressing several questions in detail and taking responsibility for his actions.”

Gates’ history with Epstein has never seemed to be just a tale from the past. Even after Epstein died by suicide, Gates’ reputation has faced a PR nightmare. Recently, Bill Gates backed out of delivering his keynote address at the 2026 AI Impact Summit at the last minute. Various speculations suggested that Gates’ withdrawal from the AI summit in New Delhi was due to his recent controversies and his inclusion in the disgraced Epstein files.

