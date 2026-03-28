Pragabhal Das reveals he spent three years learning goat training for his gritty drama 'Jockey'

Talking about his experience of making "Jockey", Pragabhal Das shared, “It is such a pleasure to see that Jockey, with its unique storyline about the sport of goat fighting blended with action, has hit the top 10 list on Amazon Prime and is trending at no. 5 in the action category. Credit to platforms such as Amazon Prime that open up these nuanced sports to a larger audience in India, where a very localized historical sport can have the same exposure as any mainstream sport today."