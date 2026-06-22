Orry Takes a Dig at Dhruv Rathee, And Questions Genderless Washrooms in Viral Podcast Appearance

The comment created a divisive reaction online. Supporters praised him for asking a question they felt gets drowned out in politically correct discourse, while critics pointed out that the framing conflates gender identity with safety risk, an argument that advocates for gender-neutral spaces say is a common misconception.

The clip quickly became one of his most discussed in recent memory, reflecting just how seperate the debate around gender-inclusive public spaces has become, even in a celebrity context.

Another Round With Dhruv Rathee

The washroom remarks were not the only controversy to emerge from the podcast. During the same podcast appearance, Orry reignited his criticism of YouTuber and political commentator Dhruv Rathee, calling him "anti-national" and accusing him of selectively picking topics that fit a particular narrative.

Speaking about why he doesn't like Rathee, Orry said, "I don't like him, and I don't like him because he used me as a thumbnail on his video, so I got tricked into watching his video, and I was there for two seconds." He claimed that despite his photo being prominently featured, the actual video barely mentioned him, a practice he described as misleading clickbait.

Orry didn't stop at the thumbnail complaint. He also mockingly referred to the creator as "Dhruv Tatti", a remark that quickly became one of the most discussed moments from the episode. He went further, saying he felt Rathee "covers topics very conveniently when it fits his narrative."