Orry Takes a Dig at Dhruv Rathee, And Questions Genderless Washrooms in Viral Podcast Appearance

By Gopal Ram Tripathi
BOLLYWOOD'S MOST talked-about socialite Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, is back in the headlines, this time for remarks on gender-neutral restrooms and a renewed dig at YouTuber Dhruv Rathee.
Orry's recent appearance on the KK Create podcast with Kavya Karnatac has set the internet ablaze, with multiple clips from the interview going viral across Instagram, X, and Reddit within hours of airing. The socialite, known for his unfiltered personality and Bollywood connections, held nothing back, whether the topic was washroom policy or online creators he doesn't like.
One of the most circulated moments from the podcast was Orry's take on genderless washrooms, a concept that has been gaining ground globally and in some urban Indian spaces. Raising what he framed as a practical safety concern, Orry posed the pointed question: "Would you want a random man next to your daughter?" — suggesting that the idea, however the intent is comprehensive, raises real-world concerns for many parents.
The comment created a divisive reaction online. Supporters praised him for asking a question they felt gets drowned out in politically correct discourse, while critics pointed out that the framing conflates gender identity with safety risk, an argument that advocates for gender-neutral spaces say is a common misconception.
The clip quickly became one of his most discussed in recent memory, reflecting just how seperate the debate around gender-inclusive public spaces has become, even in a celebrity context.
The washroom remarks were not the only controversy to emerge from the podcast. During the same podcast appearance, Orry reignited his criticism of YouTuber and political commentator Dhruv Rathee, calling him "anti-national" and accusing him of selectively picking topics that fit a particular narrative.
Speaking about why he doesn't like Rathee, Orry said, "I don't like him, and I don't like him because he used me as a thumbnail on his video, so I got tricked into watching his video, and I was there for two seconds." He claimed that despite his photo being prominently featured, the actual video barely mentioned him, a practice he described as misleading clickbait.
Orry didn't stop at the thumbnail complaint. He also mockingly referred to the creator as "Dhruv Tatti", a remark that quickly became one of the most discussed moments from the episode. He went further, saying he felt Rathee "covers topics very conveniently when it fits his narrative."
The tension between the two personalities is not new. In 2025, Orry publicly defended actor Janhvi Kapoor after Rathee released a video discussing beauty standards and cosmetic procedures in Bollywood. The video, titled The Fake Beauty of Bollywood Celebrities, discussed several actresses allegedly subjected to cosmetic procedures. At the time, Orry fired back on Instagram, writing that Kapoor "probably doesn't even know who he is" and labelling Rathee "that anti-nationalist who complains about not getting papped at train stations despite having followers."
The latest podcast appearance appears to be a continuation of that disagreement rather than a completely new conflict.
As of now, Dhruv Rathee has not publicly responded to Orry's latest comments.
The controversy has once again placed both creators at the centre of online discussion, highlighting the increasingly interconnected relationship between internet personalities, audience engagement, and public discourse. While Rathee commands a massive following for political explainers and current affairs commentary, Orry has built his brand on celebrity access and pop culture clout, two very different corners of the internet that rarely collide so publicly.
Whether on the topic of washrooms or YouTube creators, one thing is clear: Orry remains one of the few personalities in India who can make headlines without a film, a song, or a formal career, and this podcast appearance is yet another reminder of that curious superpower.
[VP]
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