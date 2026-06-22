Who Is Avinash Agarwal? The ‘Indian Trump’ Who Stole the Spotlight on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Season 2 Premiere

THE INTERNET'S FAVOURITE SHOW, INDIA'S GOT LATENT, hosted by stand-up comedian Samay Raina, is back with another season, and this time the show is also streaming on Netflix. Following the massive Latent controversy in 2025, which landed the show and its panel members, including Raina and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, in legal trouble, its return has been welcomed with open arms by fans across the internet.

The first episode, released on June 20, 2026, featured Jigra actress Alia Bhatt alongside Sharvari Wagh. However, netizens are currently divided on whether to call Latent a masterstroke or a let down. What had the internet talking, however, was that some of its contestants and even US President Donald Trump stole the spotlight. One contestant, named Agarwal, has gone viral across social media platforms for his impersonation of the President of the United States (POTUS).

Agarwal’s gig as Trump was applauded by many users for his striking resemblance to the real Donald Trump. One user on X wrote, “He ate and left no crumbs,” praising his realistic portrayal, impromptu jokes, and crowd work, which left the audience in splits. Agarwal, who refers to himself as the “Indian Trump,” dropped references to several past events and personalities, even referring to Ranveer Allahbadia as “Ranbeer Barbadia.” He later clarified that he was not referring to Alia Bhatt’s husband, Ranbir Kapoor.

As his set progressed, Bhatt’s extended pause before responding to one of his jokes prompted another dig from the performer. He said, “Somebody give her a script and a director.” Moments later, when she was seen struggling to pop the confetti, he made yet another quip, saying, “Somebody give her an action director.”

See Also: Supreme Court Seeks Public Apology from India’s Got Latent Host Samay Raina and Others for their Insensitive Remarks Against Disabled People

Who is Avinash Agarwal?



Agarwal has over 200,000 followers on his Instagram handle. According to reports, apart from stand-up comedy, he is also a writer, event host, and voice artist. His official website, avinashtheagarwal.com, states that he is a stand-up comedian and emcee (MC) with over 15 years of experience. He has reportedly performed more than 800 shows across the country.

With a background in theatre, Agarwal has also written and performed in several live shows.

Another contestant who stood out was Sukrut Deo, a Marathi actor who portrayed a drunk man in the episode. The episode garnered over 20 million views within just a few hours of its release on YouTube. Several users on X praised his performance. One user wrote, “Bro is more Donald Trump than Donald Trump himself.” Another user echoed the sentiment, writing, “Bro is more Donald Trump than Donald Trump himself.”

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