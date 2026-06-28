Legendary Tamil Film Director, Screenplay Writer and Actor K Bhagyaraj Passes Away!

Bhagyaraj, who was a brilliant actor and who played the lead in several films, was also a fantastic writer who had penned a number of interesting stories including the story for 'Oru Kaidhiyin Diary', which was directed by his mentor Bharathirajaa and which featured Kamal Haasan in the lead in Tamil. The film, which was remade in Hindi as 'Aakhree Rasta', featured Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, and was directed by K Bhagyaraj himself.

[KS]