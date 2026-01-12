Popular Face of the Faqir Chand Book Store, Anup Bahmi, Passes Away, Leaving Behind a Legacy of Indigenous Book Stores that Continue to Thrive

Anup Bahmi Was Known For His Benevolent Presence

The warm and greeting smile of Anup Bahmi can no longer be found at his Faqir Chand Book Store in Khan Market. A lawyer, a book shop owner and an iconic figure of Khan Market, Anup Bahmi passed away on Sunday, January 11, 2026, due to a heart attack. Bahmi was known for his benevolent presence at the book store and as an important member of the multi-generational family business, loved by book enthusiasts and shoppers.

Lawyer By Profession, Book Enthusiast By Heart

Anup Bahmi was born on May 20, 1962, and grew up in Nainital, Uttarakhand. He was cheerfully fond of the place, often interacting in long conversations with customers, who asked him about Nainital. Anup attended St Joseph’s College in Uttarakhand, graduating with a degree in law. Although a lawyer by profession, he was famously known as the nice book owner sitting behind the desk, wearing his trademark flat cap hat, and sporting a large classical Indian mustache.

Anup Bahmi was present at several book signing events, with eminent dignitaries, such as former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. In October 2025, DY Chandrachud visited the Faqir Chand book store and held a conversation and a signing event for his book “Why The Constitution Matters”. Anup Bahmi can be seen smiling in a picture alongside him, engaging in heartwarming conversations with people nearby.

