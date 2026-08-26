Legendary American Music Icon Dolly Parton Dies “Peacefully” at the Age of 80

THE WORLD OF MUSIC lost one of its biggest icons on Tuesday, August 25, 2026. Musician Dolly Parton died at the age of 80 following her battle with cancer. Parton gave a name to country music with her beautiful voice and became one the most beloved stars in the industry. It was confirmed that she died “peacefully” and a private service will be held for her close ones.

Her publicist Marcel Pariseau said that Parton died “after bravely facing a brief battle with cancer.” Parton lost her husband Carl Dean last year in March 2025 to whom she was together for 59 years. She also said that after his death she was unable to take care of herself and let go of the things she should have taken care of.

See Also: Dolly Parton Passes Away at 80, Reveals Nephew Bryan Seaver

Remembering Dolly Parton’s Hit and Memorable Career

From writing her first song at the age of six to writing 3,000 songs, Parton performed on TV by the age of 10 and recorded her first song at 11 and finally became a professional songwriter at just 16. Parton has spent over six decades of her illustrious music career to capture the real American experience. Her hit songs like “Jolene”, “I Will Always Love You”, “9 to 5” and more became hits instantly. She also starred in numerous films in her career where her film “9 to 5” became an American anthem for females.