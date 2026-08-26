Legendary American Music Icon Dolly Parton Dies “Peacefully” at the Age of 80

Key Points:
Legendary Musician Dolly Parton passes away at the age of 80 after battling with cancer on August 25, 2026.
Parton wrote 3,000 songs and gave hits like "Jolene," "I Will Always Love You" and "9 to 5."
Celebrities across the world mourned Parton's loss and paid their tribute on social media.
THE WORLD OF MUSIC lost one of its biggest icons on Tuesday, August 25, 2026. Musician Dolly Parton died at the age of 80 following her battle with cancer. Parton gave a name to country music with her beautiful voice and became one the most beloved stars in the industry. It was confirmed that she died “peacefully” and a private service will be held for her close ones.
Her publicist Marcel Pariseau said that Parton died “after bravely facing a brief battle with cancer.” Parton lost her husband Carl Dean last year in March 2025 to whom she was together for 59 years. She also said that after his death she was unable to take care of herself and let go of the things she should have taken care of.
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From writing her first song at the age of six to writing 3,000 songs, Parton performed on TV by the age of 10 and recorded her first song at 11 and finally became a professional songwriter at just 16. Parton has spent over six decades of her illustrious music career to capture the real American experience. Her hit songs like “Jolene”, “I Will Always Love You”, “9 to 5” and more became hits instantly. She also starred in numerous films in her career where her film “9 to 5” became an American anthem for females.
Parton staged herself as a dazzling star while performing her music, her signature blonde hair and sparkling clothes and that iconic smile never faded away from the stage. She released 49 albums and won 11 Grammys to become one of the most successful country artists of all time. Alongside music, she was also a humanitarian. She found a library program that brought more than 300 million children closer to books for education around the globe. There is also a dedicated amusement park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee which Parton bought and named it, Dollywood. Her fanatics across the world visit the place and contribute a lot in generating revenue for the region. The amusement park had credited up to creating more than 23,000 jobs and brought $1.8 billion per year.
She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999 and received the Recording Academy’s lifetime achievement award in 2011. Parton recorded her final record in 2023, and called it “Rockstar” after she refused to be part of Rock ‘n Rock Hall of Fame back in 2011. Parton was a legendary musician but also a better human, her programmes helped children in education and the people in need.
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The world united to pay their tribute to the music legend, Dolly Parton. Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” played by the King’s Guard in front of Buckingham Palace, United Kingdom. America’s Empire State Building lit up with the color pink. From Prime Ministers to famous singers across the world sent their affection and grief to Dolly Parton and her family. Legend Elton John called her a “giant of an artist”, Beatles Paul McCartney had words for her and wrote, “it is hard to imagine living in a world without Dolly.”
The stars of Hollywood paid their tribute to Dolly Parton as well. Oscar-winning actress Jane Fonda, who starred alongside her in 80s comedy “9 to 5” expressed her condolences on Instagram. Fonda wrote, “I am devastated. I just learned that Dolly has moved on.” Sally Field, Julia Roberts and Shirley MacLaine, who co-starred with her in 80s “Steel Magnolias,” remembered her beloved leading woman.
Dolly Parton kept most of her life private. Though her love was ever strong, her husband Carl Dean didn’t come between her spotlight. Dean was her biggest fan and supporter throughout her career. Dean was 82 when he died in March, 2025, it was a loss that Parton couldn’t handle too well but released a song called “If You Hadn’t Been There,” to honor her husband who stood by her for 59 years. Dolly Parton was truly a remarkable talent and was surely a National Treasure which the world lost on August 25.
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