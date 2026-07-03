Couple’s Dramatic Proposal Atop the Empire State Building Goes Viral, Ends With Arrest by New York Police

A DRAMATIC AND ADVENTUROUS PROPOSAL has taken the internet by storm. Atop the Empire State Building — New York City’s iconic historical site — two Russian individuals unfurled a banner, kissed, and got engaged at the building’s spire. The couple, 32-year-old Ivan Beerkus and 33-year-old Angela Nikolau, reportedly stayed at top of the building for around 10 minutes before descending.

Various clips showcasing the couple’s ascent up the Empire State Building and their subsequent engagement has become the focus of major online attention and admiration. The couple were seen wearing all-black outfits and “Batman and Catwoman” masks. They climbed to the building’s topmost needle, which is at the height of 1,445 feet. After kissing and unfurling a black cloth banner that read “When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace,” the duo ascended down to another level of the building. Ivan then knelt down on one knee and proposed to Angela with a ring. In a photo shared on her Instagram handle, Angela showed off her ring, thus confirming the engagement.

The couple's extraordinary engagement soon afterwards took a downturn, as the New York Police apprehended the two individuals on Thursday, June 2, 2026. They were produced before court, wherein they were charged with several offenses including reckless endangerment, burglary, criminal trespass, and possession of burglar’s tools.

See also: Kidnapped at Age 4, Stephen Johnson was Rescued—25 years Later he Joins the NYPD and Reunites with the Former Detectives who Once Saved him from a ‘Creepy’ Child Molester

“The unauthorized incident at the building has been resolved with the constructive and helpful coordination of the New York Police Department. There was at no time danger to tenants, visitors, and Empire State Building Observation Deck guests,” the spokesperson for the Empire State Building remarked.

Who are Ivan Beerkus and Angela Nikolau?

Ivan Beerkus, whose real name is Ivan Kuznetsov, and Angela Nikolau are prominent figures in the world of “rooftopping.” Rooftoping is a dangerous, highly-skilled practice wherein individuals scale tall buildings and skyscrapers recklessly often without safety gear. The duo has amassed a significant following across social media platforms for their vertigo-inducing, captivating climbing videos.

The Empire State Building stunt being their latest one, the duo has undertaken similar reckless stunts in countries such as China and other locations in America. Millions of users watch their videos which showcases the couple climbing atop cranes, buildings, and other high-rise sculptures. Angela and Ivan have been featured in Netflix features and other documentaries for their rooftopping adventures.

See also: Watch Out! Asteroid Sized Same As The Empire State Building Might Hit Earth

How did Angela and Ivan gain access to the Empire State Building?

Authorities have become puzzled about how the couple managed to climb to the very top of the Empire State Building, whose access is strictly off-limits to ordinary civilians.

Investigators suspect that the duo hid in the building a day prior to their engagement escapade. Officials reported a broken lock on an upper-floor security door, suggesting that the couple’s plan was well-planned and intentional. After the couple’s dramatic stunt was brought to the police’s attention, spiralized units, drones, and choppers were deployed to safely bring them back to the ground.

(Edited by Vaishnavi Sivadasan)