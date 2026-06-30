How ‘Catchy’ Music is Driven by Rhythmic Patterns

The tresillo

Bad Bunny’s characteristic reggaeton rhythms are derived from what is called the tresillo, a distinctive pattern created by two groups of three beats followed by a group of two beats. It’s especially associated with African and Caribbean music.

The tresillo is found across an array of music from all over the globe including tango, jazz, reggaeton and bossa nova.

The tresillo was first made famous through the West in a song from an 1875 opera, Georges Bizet’s Carmen, “L'amour est un oiseau rebelle” (“Love is a rebellious bird”), usually called “The Habanera.” And it has since been widely circulated in varied ways through popular culture.

Carmen was set in what dominant French society at the time viewed as an “exotic” and culturally distant south of Spain. To emphasize this cultural difference, Bizet was keen to introduce what scholars have termed “local colour” through the use of an apparent folk tune, which became “The Habanera.”

However, little did the composer know that “The Habanera” was not a folk tune and was actually a recent popular song by Spanish composer Sebastián Yradier. Certainly, this use of the tresillo was part of what made Bizet’s aria, and Yradier’s song, so catchy.

“The Habanera” is not only the name of this composition but also of a genre of a musical dance. It first appeared in 1700s-era Cuba, where it grew out of an English country dance that was then infused with elements from French, Spanish and African traditions, which eventually led to the dance being characterized by the tresillo rhythm.

This shows how the tresillo is a product of cross-cultural transfer.

‘Maximal evenness’

The tresillo consists of a “three-three-two” pattern across eight beats. The three attacks are distributed evenly across those eight beats, but not perfectly so.

The tresillo is a classic example of a larger class of “maximally even” rhythms. An arrangement is “maximally even” if the elements are spread out as much as possible in a given unit. With the tresillo, the “imperfect” arrangement often makes these “maximally even” rhythms sounds both simple yet catchy.

Many other maximally even rhythms are constructed in similar manner with alternating rhythmic durations that are spread out as much possible in the space that they have.

This is usually achieved by having two and three beats grouped together that alternate and create a somewhat irregular feel, but is widely popular and found across the globe in many musical genres and cultures including jazz, African drumming patterns, Indian classical music and more recent western classical music.

In addition to Bad Bunny’s tresillos, another well-known example of maximally even rhythms appears in Radiohead’s “Pyramid Song” from their album Amnesiac (2001). The title alludes to the ambiguous, much debated yet mesmerizing rhythms created through irregular beats that reference the geometric structure of a pyramid.