RSS Forms Panel To Examine OTT Content, Seeks Measures Against ‘Cultural Pollution’

Why Was The RSS Panel Formed To Examine OTT Content?

The group was created after the RSS received feedback from Kutumb Prabodhan, which is a social and cultural initiative of the Sangh. The initiative aims to revive traditional family bonds, revive family values of the past and promote harmony in inter-generational relationships. The Indian Express source said that Sangh functionaries view OTT platforms as a source of moral corruption.

The RSS source speaking to Express said, “This is an informal group and a proposal will be made which will ultimately be submitted to the Union Ministry of Culture and other stakeholders in the central government to deal with the dirt coming out on OTT platforms.” The source added, “We need something like a censor board to deal with this cultural pollution affecting our families and the young generation in particular.”

This panel was formed nearly two years after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat made a statement related to OTT platforms during his annual Vijayadashami address in Nagpur in 2024. In the address, Bhagwat said that the content on OTT is “disgusting” and that talking about that content is indecent. He further added, “there is a need to regulate it through law because it is also one of the big reasons for moral corruption.” He also blamed OTT for the “perversion in society.”