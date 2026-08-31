Video of Pro-Khalistan Protesters Allegedly Vandalizing Indian National Flag Outside Madison Square Garden Draws Criticism Amid RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s NYC Visit

“Don't insult our flag”: Kiren Rijiju Warns Protesters

Kiren Rijiju shared the viral video and wrote a caption warning the protesters not to insult the national flag of India. He wrote, “We always said, you have freedom to criticize RSS, BJP or Govt. but don't abuse our nation.” RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s visit to Madison Square Garden was criticized by many people, with several activists rallying outside the venue during Bhagwat’s address.

During his address, Bhagwat spoke about various subjects, including the ideas of unity, diversity, and human interconnectedness, as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

Following the circulation of the video allegedly showing Khalistani supporters, Kiren Rijiju wrote in his post, “Listen carefully, Don't insult our flag and my country. It will cost you very dearly.”

Mohan Bhagwat’s NYC Visit Draws Backlash

The event where the RSS chief addressed the audience at Madison Square Garden was organised by American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHED). In his address, Mohan Bhagwat stressed how America reminds one of pluralism. “When we say Bharat, another phrase is discussed—unity in diversity. For Bharat, both unity and diversity are in its DNA,” said Bhagwat.

The Indian political opposition slammed the RSS chief for double standards. During his speech, Bhagwat said, “If any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslim in Bharat (India), he will not remain Hindu.”

Senior Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, as quoted by the Deccan Herald, said, “You accept diversity abroad but you don’t tolerate diversity at home.”

See Also: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on LGBTQ+ Community: 'They Are Part of Our Society and Deserve Dignity'

About Mohan Bhagwat



Mohan Bhagwat has been serving as the Sarsanghchalak of the RSS since 2009. As per reports, Bhagwat is regarded as the youngest person to lead the right-wing Hindutva organisation. He was born in Chandrapur, Maharashtra, into a family that has long been associated with the RSS. He began working with the RSS in the 1970s.

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(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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