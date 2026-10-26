“Yes, I Am OBSESSED With My Man”: Rashmika Mandanna Hits Back at Trolls After Vijay Deverakonda’s “Ask Me 100 Times” for Marriage Remark Goes Viral

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THE INTERNET HAS BEEN BUZZING ever since Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda appeared as guests on the latest season of Koffee With Karan, which aired on October 21, 2026. The couple, who tied the knot in February 2026, have faced criticism over their proposal story, which they shared on the show. One of the talking points that went viral was when Rashmika claimed that she had asked Deverakonda about marriage for an entire year after he told her to ask him 100 times.
In a recent development, the actors’ team has shared a press note on October 26, 2026 stating that a formal complaint has been registered with the cybercrime authorities in Hyderabad. The complaint alleges that manipulated screenshots, impersonation and other such activities have been circulating on the internet. The team has further advised social media users not to spread unverified claims.
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While some praised the couple for their bond, several netizens hopped on the hate bandwagon, trolling and posting memes about the couple flooded the internet. Just days after the Koffee With Karan episode aired, Rashmika Mandanna broke her silence and shared a series of posts on her social media platform addressing the matter on October 26, 2026.
Mandanna shared in her post that she was addressing the situation because she wanted to protect people who believe in love. She also wrote that the criticism directed at her and Deverakonda did not seem like someone simply projecting their opinions onto them. Instead, she felt that the hate was more like an “angry mob looking for someone to vent at.”
Addressing the online trolling, Mandanna explained that the aspect of their conversation that struck a chord with netizens was never about the number of times she asked him for marriage. She wrote, “The conversation was about him wanting both of us to take the time and space to understand each other, to be sure that despite all the highs and lows, the joys and stresses of life, this was what we wanted and the right time for it.”
The Animal actress hit back at the haters, writing that proposals never mattered to them in the end.
Referring to the ritual as “decorative,” she wrote that what mattered to them was “building a life and future together.” “And yes, I am OBSESSED with my man. When did that become a bad thing?” Mandanna wrote. She further noted that she would ask him not 100 times but a thousand times to get married.
Mandanna further expressed her gratitude to people who were making videos about the couple and offering relationship advice under the guise of showing concern for her. Calling them “sweet girls,” Mandanna wrote, “I wish some of you had been there a couple of years ago, when things were really, really hard.”
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She continued by saying that those making the videos now were not there for her at the time; instead, her husband, Vijay Deverakonda, was there for her. She asked people not to worry about them and emphasised that “when I feel low, I need advice, I need protection, I need comfort, I need support—you aren’t or weren’t there. He has.”
Amid the controversy, she also slammed those who targeted her family without knowing her, describing their actions as bullying rather than feminism. “Feminism was never about putting someone else down or establishing superiority, whether you’re a man or a woman,” Mandanna wrote in her post.
During their conversation, Deverakonda told host Karan Johar that Rashmika had asked him to marry her while they were at an airport. He recalled telling her, “Ask me 100 times.” While Karan Johar looked at Rashmika in surprise, she told him that she had asked Vijay about marriage for an entire year. The clip from the episode immediately went viral on the internet, with netizens calling the Arjun Reddy actor “a red flag” and “narcissistic.”
Rashmika Mandanna predominantly works in Hindi and Telugu films. She and Vijay Deverakonda have worked together on three projects: Geetha Govindam (2018), Dear Comrade (2019) and Ranabaali (2026).
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
[Rh/VS/HP]
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