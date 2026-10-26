“Yes, I Am OBSESSED With My Man”: Rashmika Mandanna Hits Back at Trolls After Vijay Deverakonda’s “Ask Me 100 Times” for Marriage Remark Goes Viral

Addressing the online trolling, Mandanna explained that the aspect of their conversation that struck a chord with netizens was never about the number of times she asked him for marriage. She wrote, “The conversation was about him wanting both of us to take the time and space to understand each other, to be sure that despite all the highs and lows, the joys and stresses of life, this was what we wanted and the right time for it.”

The Animal actress hit back at the haters, writing that proposals never mattered to them in the end.

Referring to the ritual as “decorative,” she wrote that what mattered to them was “building a life and future together.” “And yes, I am OBSESSED with my man. When did that become a bad thing?” Mandanna wrote. She further noted that she would ask him not 100 times but a thousand times to get married.

"Bullying Dressed as Feminism": Rashmika's Message for "Sweet Girls" on Internet

Mandanna further expressed her gratitude to people who were making videos about the couple and offering relationship advice under the guise of showing concern for her. Calling them “sweet girls,” Mandanna wrote, “I wish some of you had been there a couple of years ago, when things were really, really hard.”

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She continued by saying that those making the videos now were not there for her at the time; instead, her husband, Vijay Deverakonda, was there for her. She asked people not to worry about them and emphasised that “when I feel low, I need advice, I need protection, I need comfort, I need support—you aren’t or weren’t there. He has.”

Amid the controversy, she also slammed those who targeted her family without knowing her, describing their actions as bullying rather than feminism. “Feminism was never about putting someone else down or establishing superiority, whether you’re a man or a woman,” Mandanna wrote in her post.