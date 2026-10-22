Ranbir Kapoor Apologizes for Blunder During Kolkata Dussehra Event: Netizens Troll 'Ramayana' Actor for Saying "Ultimately Truth and Goodness Will End"

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NITESH TIWARI’S UPCOMING EPIC FILM RAMAYANA has become the talk of the town, with the project’s scale and ensemble cast gaining the spotlight since its announcement. As the release date nears, the film’s lead star, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, is making headlines for a tongue-slip moment during a promotional event for the film.
At a Dussehra event in Kolkata, West Bengal, on October 20, 2026, the Barfi actor accidentally made a blunder on stage while talking about the triumph of good over evil. Kapoor accidentally said, “Burai kitni bhi taqatvar kyun na ho, aakhir mein ant sachchai aur achchai ki hi hogi (No matter how powerful evil may be, in the end, truth and goodness will end).” According to reports, the event was organized by the Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad and was held at Central Park in Salt Lake, Kolkata.
The actor’s slip-of-the-tongue moment instantly went viral on the internet, with memes and criticism flooding in. While some social media users took the mishap lightly, others slammed the actor for incorrectly saying a line in Hindi in front of a live audience. In Ramayana: Rise of a Legend (2026), Ranbir Kapoor will play the role of Lord Ram. Following his mistake at the Kolkata event, the actor acknowledged his blunder and apologized at an event in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
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On October 21, 2026, Ranbir Kapoor acknowledged his blunder during the full audio launch of his upcoming epic film Ramayana in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. During the event, he explained what he had intended to say earlier and said, “I apologize for an incident that happened yesterday. I was at a Dussehra event, and I had a slip of the tongue.”
The Ramayana actor continued, “What I meant to say was, Burai chahe kitni bhi taaqatwar kyun na ho, aakhir mein jeet sachchai aur achhai ki hogi (No matter how powerful evil may be, truth and goodness will ultimately prevail).”
On stage, he was accompanied by actress Sai Pallavi, who is portraying the character of Sita in the film. Kapoor recalled his earlier collaboration with music composer AR Rahman on his 2012 film Rockstar. He referenced a line from one of the film’s songs to explain how he sometimes struggles to express what he intends to say.
He quoted the line, saying, “Jo bhi main kehna chahu, barbaad kare alfaz mere (Whatever I wish to say, my words end up ruining it).” He once again apologized for his mistake. The moment instantly went viral on the internet for all the wrong reasons, with many netizens trolling the actor.
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Many users on the internet viewed the moment as a mistake made under pressure and laughed it off. One user on X wrote, “Woh introvert hai bhai prabhas to bas thanks bolke atak jaata (He’s an introvert, bro. Prabhas, on the other hand, gets stuck after just saying ‘thank you’).”
Users also took a jibe at the actor by recalling another controversy involving actor Ranveer Singh, who enacted the Daiva act from Rishab Shetty’s Kantara. Singh landed in trouble after the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) filed a complaint against him in December 2025 for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments. Reacting to Ranbir Kapoor’s tongue-slip moment, one user on X wrote, “The lesson to learn is - keep both Ranveer and Ranbir mouth shut in any promotional events before big movie releases.”
Ramayana is an upcoming big-budget film directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who is known for films such as Dangal, starring Aamir Khan. The film is all set to be released worldwide on November 5, 2026. The highly anticipated film has been making headlines for months for its ensemble team, including Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, who are composing the music for Ramayana.
The film’s cast includes Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey, and several others. Produced by KGF star Yash and Namit Malhotra, both parts of Ramayana are reportedly being made on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
[Rh/VS/HP]
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