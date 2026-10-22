Ranbir Kapoor Apologizes for Blunder During Kolkata Dussehra Event: Netizens Troll 'Ramayana' Actor for Saying "Ultimately Truth and Goodness Will End"

On October 21, 2026, Ranbir Kapoor acknowledged his blunder during the full audio launch of his upcoming epic film Ramayana in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. During the event, he explained what he had intended to say earlier and said, “I apologize for an incident that happened yesterday. I was at a Dussehra event, and I had a slip of the tongue.”

The Ramayana actor continued, “What I meant to say was, Burai chahe kitni bhi taaqatwar kyun na ho, aakhir mein jeet sachchai aur achhai ki hogi (No matter how powerful evil may be, truth and goodness will ultimately prevail).”

On stage, he was accompanied by actress Sai Pallavi, who is portraying the character of Sita in the film. Kapoor recalled his earlier collaboration with music composer AR Rahman on his 2012 film Rockstar. He referenced a line from one of the film’s songs to explain how he sometimes struggles to express what he intends to say.

He quoted the line, saying, “Jo bhi main kehna chahu, barbaad kare alfaz mere (Whatever I wish to say, my words end up ruining it).” He once again apologized for his mistake. The moment instantly went viral on the internet for all the wrong reasons, with many netizens trolling the actor.

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Netizens Troll Ranbir Kapoor for His Viral ‘Tongue-Slip’ Moment

Many users on the internet viewed the moment as a mistake made under pressure and laughed it off. One user on X wrote, “Woh introvert hai bhai prabhas to bas thanks bolke atak jaata (He’s an introvert, bro. Prabhas, on the other hand, gets stuck after just saying ‘thank you’).”

Users also took a jibe at the actor by recalling another controversy involving actor Ranveer Singh, who enacted the Daiva act from Rishab Shetty’s Kantara. Singh landed in trouble after the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) filed a complaint against him in December 2025 for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments. Reacting to Ranbir Kapoor’s tongue-slip moment, one user on X wrote, “The lesson to learn is - keep both Ranveer and Ranbir mouth shut in any promotional events before big movie releases.”