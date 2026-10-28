Once He Didn't Have a Roof on His Head, Now His Song Features on Times Square: The Unknown Story of 'Gulabi Sadi' Singer Sanju Rathod

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Sanju Rathod's Life Before Fame and His Take on Money

Belonging to Dhanwad village in Jalgaon district, Maharashtra, Sanju left his degree in mechanical engineering in the middle and moved to Mumbai in pursuit of artistic liberation without having much financial backing. The days that followed were grim and poverty-stricken whether it be to sleep at the floor of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station or being cut off for months after he got robbed of his phone. His story has all the ingredients to even melt away a stone-hearted machismo.

A patch of doing tiring jobs came in his life to keep going and funding his career at the beginning stage. At one point, Sanju was also at the mercy of lenders for the repayment of a loan.

In an interview with NDTV he shared more about his life and all the travails he had to tread upon in order to get fame.

"Back then, I had nothing. I left my studies. My family was under a lot of pressure. But we kept working, trying one thing after another. If you put your whole heart into your work, success does come,” the singer said upon being asked if the struggle ever seemed to him useless.

His take on money is different. He considers money a necessary entity to survive through the trials of life. But for the 28 years old singer the most important thing is how he can elevate his art or how he can take his music to greater heights.

How the Platform 'Believe' Changed the Marathi Singer's Life

Believe is a global platform solely dedicated for the empowerment of local artists, songwriters and publishers. Sanju joined it in 2021, and his first breakthrough came in 2023. A Marathi song Nauvari in partnership with Believe India, became his first major hit. He hasn’t looked back ever since.

His next hit Gulabi Sadi, 2024, was a global sensation and featured on a billboard in New York's Times Square. Celebs like Madhuri Dixit even created reels on the song, which made his day. “It was a massive moment for my family, especially my father," Sanju said. The song has crossed 500 million views on YouTube.