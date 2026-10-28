Cyclone Arnab arrives with a sign of destruction, batters Andhra and Odisha coast at the speed of 150km/h

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The Cyclone Has Disrupted the Daily Normal Life

Several instances of trees and poles being uprooted in the districts of Kakinada and Visakhapatnam, Konaseema and Machilipatnam Andhra Pradesh, were reported, though no major loss of life.

Over 70 trains have been cancelled in the affected region considering the severity of the cyclone. Coast Railway (SCoR), in a statement, said: “In view of the imminent Cyclone ARNAB and in the interest of passenger safety, Indian Railways decided to cancel/Short Termination/Short Origination of several coaching trains.”

Similarly many airlines have also cancelled their flights to Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada for Wednesday.

A heavy rain, caused by the cyclone has disrupted daily life in several districts of the states of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, has compelled the evacuation of more than 1,80,000 people ahead of the arrival of the cyclone, according to NDTV.

A flash flood alert, according to Times Of India, has been issued for 15 districts in Andhra Pradesh, including Guntur, Krishna, Konaseema, East Godavari, Kakinada, Alluri, Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam. The weather department also issued an advisory related to the flash floods that could occur at any time and advised residents to stay behind their doors until the landfall process is due.



With an inevitable coming of the storm, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, have begun their preparation in a full-blown manner, including school closures, fishing bans, implementation of evacuations methods and deployments of emergency response teams. The National Crisis Management Committee assessed the preparedness measures, with Cabinet Secretary T. V. Somanathan instructed agencies to make sure there is no loss of life and minimum damage to property and infrastructure. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also said that they have positioned the teams, with additional teams on standby.

“Cyclone Arnab would weaken from a very severe cyclonic storm to a severe cyclonic storm after crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast, and further into a cyclonic storm by afternoon,” Andhra Pradesh Meteorological Department director K Naga Ratna said.

Wind speeds are also likely to decrease to 90-120kmph and gust speed to 130kmph, after a few hours, and further to 60-70kmph by afternoon, she said.