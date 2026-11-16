Indian-Jewish actress Pramila conquered the Hindi film industry; years later, she was arrested on suspicion of spying for Pakistan by then Bombay CM Morarji Desai

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THE HINDI FILM INDUSTRY’S lesser-known link with Jewish artists is often forgotten when reminiscing about the industry's earliest stars. Jewish women played a significant role in the Indian film industry back in the day, emerging as some of its most prominent celebrities. They were known for their screen presence, grace, and courage in breaking out of their shells at a time when female actors were scarce.
From Ruby Myers, aka Sulochana, to Rose Musleah, aka Miss Rose, the Hindi film industry began to flourish with female actors of Jewish descent during its early years. One such name was Esther Victoria Abraham, an actress who helped shape the early years of the Hindi film industry and won the hearts of thousands of people.
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Esther was more commonly known as Pramila, who gained popularity for her vamp roles and on-screen stunts. Aside from her acting career and well-known public life, what many might not know is that Pramila was arrested after being suspected of spying for Pakistan by then Bombay Chief Minister Morarji Desai.
Before embarking on her journey in cinema, Esther Victoria Abraham was born in Calcutta, India, in 1916 into a Jewish Baghdadi family. According to most media sources, she was the fourth of ten children and the daughter of Reuben Abraham, a businessman, and his second wife, Matilda Isaac. She had completed her graduation from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom and worked as a school teacher before entering the world of cinema.
Later, Pramila began to realise that her calling was not in teaching, and that was when the entertainment industry crossed paths with her. She worked as a dancer for a Parsi theatre company and later became a major female film producer, paving the way for future female stars. Her production house, Silver Productions, was a pioneering venture for a female producer at the time. She started the production house with her second husband. Pramila also worked as a stunt actress in movies such as Basant (1942) and Ulti Ganga (1942), among other projects.
In 1947, she won the Miss India pageant while pregnant with her fifth child, becoming India's first Miss India. Years later, in an interview with The Indian Express, she said, “The title was okay—it didn’t really mean much to me then.” Following in her footsteps, Pramila’s daughter, Naqi Jahan, also won the Miss India title, making them the only mother-daughter duo to achieve this feat.
With her rising popularity and achievements, Pramila had already become a household name when her personal life began to unravel. By the age of 23, she had already been married twice, but neither marriage had a happy ending.
Pramila got married for the first time when she was 16 years old. She tied the knot again in 1939 with Syed Hasan Ali Zaidi, a practising Shia Muslim. Zaidi was a small-time actor who also worked in Mughal-E-Azam (1960) and was known by his stage name, Kumar. Pramila, who was Jewish, reportedly left Judaism and converted to Islam to marry Zaidi. On the contrary, some reports claim that Pramila still practised Judaism until the very end. The couple had four children. Years later, Zaidi left Pramila and their children in India and moved to Pakistan permanently.
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However, Pramila never left India and continued to produce films and live in the country. During her years as a producer, she was once arrested by then Bombay Chief Minister Morarji Desai. According to reports, Pramila was suspected of being a Pakistani spy after her frequent travels to the neighbouring country were flagged. She was arrested but later released after it was established that she had travelled to Pakistan as part of promoting her films.
Pramila’s final film as an actor was Murad (1961). Esther Victoria Abraham, aka Pramila, became one of the earliest well-known Indian actresses to break barriers and open up new opportunities for future generations of female actors.
[Rh/VS/VP]
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