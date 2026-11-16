Indian-Jewish actress Pramila conquered the Hindi film industry; years later, she was arrested on suspicion of spying for Pakistan by then Bombay CM Morarji Desai

In 1947, she won the Miss India pageant while pregnant with her fifth child, becoming India's first Miss India. Years later, in an interview with The Indian Express, she said, “The title was okay—it didn’t really mean much to me then.” Following in her footsteps, Pramila’s daughter, Naqi Jahan, also won the Miss India title, making them the only mother-daughter duo to achieve this feat.

With her rising popularity and achievements, Pramila had already become a household name when her personal life began to unravel. By the age of 23, she had already been married twice, but neither marriage had a happy ending.

Pramila got married for the first time when she was 16 years old. She tied the knot again in 1939 with Syed Hasan Ali Zaidi, a practising Shia Muslim. Zaidi was a small-time actor who also worked in Mughal-E-Azam (1960) and was known by his stage name, Kumar. Pramila, who was Jewish, reportedly left Judaism and converted to Islam to marry Zaidi. On the contrary, some reports claim that Pramila still practised Judaism until the very end. The couple had four children. Years later, Zaidi left Pramila and their children in India and moved to Pakistan permanently.

See Also: Dev Anand and Suraiya: How the Bollywood couple fell in love but separated due to family opposition and religious differences

When Pramila was arrested by then Bombay CM Morarji Desai

However, Pramila never left India and continued to produce films and live in the country. During her years as a producer, she was once arrested by then Bombay Chief Minister Morarji Desai. According to reports, Pramila was suspected of being a Pakistani spy after her frequent travels to the neighbouring country were flagged. She was arrested but later released after it was established that she had travelled to Pakistan as part of promoting her films.

Pramila’s final film as an actor was Murad (1961). Esther Victoria Abraham, aka Pramila, became one of the earliest well-known Indian actresses to break barriers and open up new opportunities for future generations of female actors.

[Rh/VS/VP]

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