By Rajesh
Decades before Bollywood stardom became synonymous with luxury cars, extravagant homes and extraordinary wealth, actress Nadira was already living the superstar lifestyle.
Born Florence Ezekiel into a Baghdadi Jewish family, Nadira rose from financial hardship to become one of Hindi cinema's highest-paid actresses. By the 1960s, she reportedly owned a Rolls-Royce, earning recognition as the first Indian film actor to own one.
What made her success extraordinary was that she wasn't a conventional leading lady. She built her fortune playing sophisticated, rebellious and sometimes villainous women whom audiences were supposed to distrust.
Born in Baghdad in 1932, Nadira moved to Bombay with her family as an infant. By age 11, she was already working to support her family, and before turning 20, she had taken on substantial household responsibilities.
Her breakthrough came with Mehboob Khan's Aan (1952), opposite Dilip Kumar. Playing a proud Rajput princess, she became an overnight sensation.
When Nadira began working on Aan in 1949, she reportedly earned Rs 1,200 per month, a figure that eventually rose to Rs 3,000. She later recalled how an early payment allowed her to buy furniture, gold jewellery and enough food to share with neighbours.
Within years, the girl who had struggled to support her family was enjoying a lifestyle associated with India's wealthiest film personalities.
Nadira's defining performance came in Raj Kapoor's Shree 420 (1955), where she played Maya, a wealthy socialite who introduces the protagonist to a world of temptation and materialism.
Her appearance in Mud Mud Ke Na Dekh cemented her reputation as one of Bollywood's most memorable vamps. Filmmakers increasingly cast her as the glamorous, Westernised woman rather than the traditional heroine.
Yet the roles that limited her artistic opportunities also brought financial rewards. Nadira became one of the industry's highest-paid actresses, despite frequently playing supporting or antagonistic characters.
Her success found its most memorable expression in a Rolls-Royce. According to Hindustan Times, she acquired the luxury vehicle during the 1960s, decades before such cars became familiar symbols of Bollywood celebrity wealth.
Nadira's commanding presence extended beyond her famous screen roles. Jaya Bachchan later recalled feeling intimidated while working alongside her in Ek Nazar (1972), a testament to her formidable reputation as a performer.
But success came with professional frustrations. As The Indian Express recounted, Nadira later blamed Shree 420 for restricting the variety of roles she was offered.
She nevertheless enjoyed a career spanning decades, appearing in Pakeezah (1972) and winning the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for Julie (1975). She continued acting until the early 2000s and died in Mumbai in 2006.
Long before Bollywood's modern culture of celebrity opulence, Nadira demonstrated that an actress could achieve extraordinary wealth and status without fitting the industry's traditional image of a heroine.
She had the fame, the fortune and the Rolls-Royce to prove it.
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