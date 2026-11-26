By Rajesh

Decades before Bollywood stardom became synonymous with luxury cars, extravagant homes and extraordinary wealth, actress Nadira was already living the superstar lifestyle.

Born Florence Ezekiel into a Baghdadi Jewish family, Nadira rose from financial hardship to become one of Hindi cinema's highest-paid actresses. By the 1960s, she reportedly owned a Rolls-Royce, earning recognition as the first Indian film actor to own one.

What made her success extraordinary was that she wasn't a conventional leading lady. She built her fortune playing sophisticated, rebellious and sometimes villainous women whom audiences were supposed to distrust.

How Nadira Became One of Bollywood's Highest-Paid Actresses