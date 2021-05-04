Entrance Examinations For Engineering In India

By Sathish Veeraraghavan

Engineering is one of the most popular programs in India. To get admission into the engineering stream, candidates have to appear in various entrance tests after 10+2, depending on the college and stream they wish to join. With millions of students writing various UG and PG engineering entrance tests, the competition is getting tougher every year. There are more than 100 entrance test options for the candidate seeking admission into UG engineering in India. Some of these tests are National level, while the others are State level or Institutional level.

Top engineering entrance exams at UG level in India

S.No Entrance Exam Conducting Body 1 JEE Main National Testing Agency 2 VITEEE VIT University 3 SRMJEE SRM University 4 BITSAT BITS Pilani 5 MET Manipal Academy of Higher Education 6 COMEDK UGET Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka 7 AP EAMCET JNTU Kakinada 8 KIITEE Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology 9 MHTCET State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai 10 WBJEE West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board

With the huge list of engineering entrance exams in India after 10+2, selecting the right examination is difficult. The student must select the right examination for a bright future. Getting selected into one of India’s top institutes or universities provides the candidate with better education, facilities, and placements. Most of the students appearing for the entrance tests aim for IITs, NITs, and IIITs, some of the top institutes in India. The entrance tests for admission into these institutes are through the National Level entrance tests JEE Advanced and Mains.

Entrance Exams for UG in Engineering

JEE Main is one of the most popular engineering entrance exams at the UG level. The National Testing Agency conducts it. Over a million students appear every year for this exam. For the first time in the history of JEE Main 2021 will be conducted in four sessions, with each session in a different month.

The exam will be computer-based except for the drawing section of B.Arch(Paper 2). The duration of this multiple-choice examination is 3 hours. It has two papers – First paper is for BE/B.Tech and the second paper is for B.Arch. After qualifying for the exam, the candidate can seek admission into NITs and IIITs or appear in JEE Advanced exam, which provides admission into the IITs.

Entrance Exams for PG in Engineering

After graduation, candidates who are looking to sharpen their engineering career opt for a master’s in engineering. Like various entrance examinations for engineering UG admissions, there are various entrance tests for engineering PG admissions. GATE is the most popular entrance test accepted by most colleges for engineering PG admissions in India. This exam score is valid for various recruitments too.

Some of the famous engineering entrance exams for PG in India are:

S.No Entrance Exam Conducting Body 1 GATE Indian Institute of Science and IITs 2 OJEE OJEE Board 3 TS PGECET Telangana State Council of Higher Education 4 UPCET(UPSEE) National Testing Agency 5 TANCET Anna University 6 AP PGECET Andhra University on behalf of APSCHE 7 IPU CET Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University 8 PU CET Punjab University 9 IMU CET Indian Maritime University 10 Karnataka PGCET Karnataka Examinations Authority

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a National level entrance test conducted by IISc Bangalore and Seven IITs for admission into postgraduate courses in engineering at various top colleges in India like IITs and NITs. More than 8 lakh students appear for the GATE examination every year. This is a computer-based exam. The duration of the exam is 3 hours. It has a total of 65 questions, 10 general aptitude, and 55 subjects.

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored and hence, promotes some commercial links.)