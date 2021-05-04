Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Business Entrance Examinations For Engineering In India
BusinessEducationLead Story

Entrance Examinations For Engineering In India

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a National level entrance test conducted by IISc Bangalore and Seven IITs for admission into postgraduate courses in engineering at various top colleges in India like IITs and NITs

0
examination
There are more than 100 entrance test options for the candidate seeking admission into UG engineering in India. Pixabay

By Sathish Veeraraghavan

Engineering is one of the most popular programs in India. To get admission into the engineering stream, candidates have to appear in various entrance tests after 10+2, depending on the college and stream they wish to join. With millions of students writing various UG and PG engineering entrance tests, the competition is getting tougher every year. There are more than 100 entrance test options for the candidate seeking admission into UG engineering in India. Some of these tests are National level, while the others are State level or Institutional level. 

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Top engineering entrance exams at UG level in India

S.No Entrance Exam Conducting Body 
1 JEE Main National Testing Agency
2 VITEEE VIT University
3 SRMJEE SRM University
4 BITSAT BITS Pilani
5 MET Manipal Academy of Higher Education
6 COMEDK UGET Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka
7 AP EAMCET JNTU Kakinada
8 KIITEE Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology
9 MHTCET State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai
10 WBJEE West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board

With the huge list of engineering entrance exams in India after 10+2, selecting the right examination is difficult. The student must select the right examination for a bright future. Getting selected into one of India’s top institutes or universities provides the candidate with better education, facilities, and placements. Most of the students appearing for the entrance tests aim for IITs, NITs, and IIITs, some of the top institutes in India. The entrance tests for admission into these institutes are through the National Level entrance tests JEE Advanced and Mains. 

Entrance Exams for UG in Engineering

JEE Main is one of the most popular engineering entrance exams at the UG level. The National Testing Agency conducts it. Over a million students appear every year for this exam. For the first time in the history of JEE Main 2021 will be conducted in four sessions, with each session in a different month.

examination
The student must select the right examination for a bright future. Pixabay

The exam will be computer-based except for the drawing section of B.Arch(Paper 2). The duration of this multiple-choice examination is 3 hours. It has two papers – First paper is for BE/B.Tech and the second paper is for B.Arch. After qualifying for the exam, the candidate can seek admission into NITs and IIITs or appear in JEE Advanced exam, which provides admission into the IITs. 

Entrance Exams for PG in Engineering

After graduation, candidates who are looking to sharpen their engineering career opt for a master’s in engineering. Like various entrance examinations for engineering UG admissions, there are various entrance tests for engineering PG admissions. GATE is the most popular entrance test accepted by most colleges for engineering PG admissions in India. This exam score is valid for various recruitments too. 

Some of the famous engineering entrance exams for PG in India are:

S.No Entrance Exam Conducting Body 
1 GATE Indian Institute of Science and IITs
2 OJEE OJEE Board
3 TS PGECET Telangana State Council of Higher Education
4 UPCET(UPSEE) National Testing Agency
5 TANCET Anna University
6 AP PGECET Andhra University on behalf of APSCHE
7 IPU CET Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University
8 PU CET Punjab University
9 IMU CET Indian Maritime University
10 Karnataka PGCET Karnataka Examinations Authority

ALSO READ: When to Start Studying for the MCAT Exams

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a National level entrance test conducted by IISc Bangalore and Seven IITs for admission into postgraduate courses in engineering at various top colleges in India like IITs and NITs. More than 8 lakh students appear for the GATE examination every year. This is a computer-based exam. The duration of the exam is 3 hours. It has a total of 65 questions, 10 general aptitude, and 55 subjects. 

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored and hence, promotes some commercial links.)

Previous articleZomato Emerges Most Trusted Brand During Covid Pandemic, Concludes Survey
Next articleIndia And China Are Finding Vaccine Diplomacy Tricky

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Notable Revolutions In World History

NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Revolutions are important in societal uprisings, and they are often aided by mass public dissent and anger. When a significant portion of...
Read more
India

China’s Special Recruitment Drive For Tibetans Amid Border Standoff

NewsGram Desk - 0
China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) is for the first time forming exclusive military formations manned by ethnic Tibetans. India's external and military intelligence officials...
Read more
Lead Story

Leopard Diaries: Explore The Remarkable Tale Of Lonely, Mysterious Creature

NewsGram Desk - 0
The leopard is the reigning rock star of the wildlife world. It's a species that is obscure and largely overshadowed by the tiger, especially...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,512FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Notable Revolutions In World History

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Revolutions are important in societal uprisings, and they are often aided by mass public dissent and anger. When a significant portion of...
Read more

China’s Special Recruitment Drive For Tibetans Amid Border Standoff

India NewsGram Desk - 0
China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) is for the first time forming exclusive military formations manned by ethnic Tibetans. India's external and military intelligence officials...
Read more

Leopard Diaries: Explore The Remarkable Tale Of Lonely, Mysterious Creature

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The leopard is the reigning rock star of the wildlife world. It's a species that is obscure and largely overshadowed by the tiger, especially...
Read more

New 3d Model Invented To Test Therapies For Covid

India NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has designed a 3D "lung-on-a-chip" model that replicates human alveolar lung tissue to test new therapies for Covid-19 and other...
Read more

To Communicate With Customer Base In 2021 Use Regional Languages

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
India is a culturally diverse country with over 120 different languages being spoken here. It is estimated that over 430 million of the Indian...
Read more

During Covid 1 In 5 Older Adult’s Mental Health And Sleep Worsened

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Mental health and sleep of nearly one in five older adults worsened since the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020, according to a survey. More...
Read more

Indians Reveal Little Things They Did To Make Their Lock down Days Complete

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Over half of all Indians surveyed in a recent poll say that they have become conscious of the environment -- including growing plants, become...
Read more

Know About Zakat, One Of The Five Basic Tenets Of Islam

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Zakat is one of the five basic tenets of Islam. Zakat means purity. Thus, this implies that a man purifies his yearly earnings by...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,512FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada