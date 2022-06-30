To achieve net-zero emissions, Canada finalizes the Clean Fuel Regulations

Canadian Environment and Climate Change Minister, Steven Guilbeault has announced the publication of the final Clean Fuel Regulations (CFR) that focus on emissions throughout the lifecycle of fuels.

"The Clean Fuel Regulations help secure a foundation for more growth in the industries that will help Canada achieve net-zero emissions while continuing Canada's role as a global supplier of energy," Guilbeault said in a news release on Wednersday.

The regulations set increasingly stringent requirements on producers and importers to reduce the carbon intensity of gasoline and diesel, the news release added.

Once fully implemented, the CFR will help cut up to 26.6 million tonne of greenhouse gas pollution in 2030, or roughly the amount of greenhouse gases currently generated by the entire Canadian economy in two weeks.