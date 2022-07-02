A new State of the Ocean Report launched by UNESCO

The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has published a flagship report on the state of the world's oceans.

The first edition of UNESCO's "State of the Ocean Report" (StOR) was launched during the 2022 United Nations Ocean Conference, held in Lisbon, Portugal, from June 27 to July 1.

"The Report will help to efficiently monitor the progress of the UN Ocean Decade, and, in time, can become an eagerly anticipated worldwide publication that will contribute significantly to mobilizing global society to act towards "ocean we need for the future we want"," said Vladimir Ryabinin, Executive Secretary of UNESCO's Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC-UNESCO).

IOC-UNESCO is the main United Nations body for the international coordination of marine sciences, to improve the management of the world's oceans, coasts, and marine resources.